Madison Valley PCC grocery store opens in Seattle

The Madison Valley PCC grocery store opened its doors to its first customers this week, bringing a decade-long neighborhood struggle over urban development and design compromises to a close. Located beneath the 82 units of The Arbory apartment building at 2925 E Madison, the new cooperative market represents the 17th location for PCC, the largest consumer-owned food cooperative in the United States.

The multi-year saga over the former City People’s site on E Madison pitted the neighborhood coalition Save Madison Valley against developer Velmeir and its anchor tenant. Long before environmental appeals and community demands began chipping away at the project, residents fought tooth and nail against the redevelopment of the beloved neighborhood garden shop, raising concerns over the building’s mass, parking and traffic plans, tree loss, and geological engineering.

Despite heavy opposition demanding broad reductions, the core metrics of the development held firm. The architectural firm maintained the planned 25,000-square-foot footprint for the grocery store while increasing residential density from an initial estimate of 75 homes to 82 units. To address neighborhood complaints regarding the single-family-style homes below the Madison slope, the developer redistributed mass by stepping back upper floors, adding two-story townhome walk-ups, and installing dense landscape buffers along Dewey Place.

Interior Loading Bay Resolves Major Community Objections

A critical turning point in the protracted city review process centered on the project’s loading facilities. Early proposals featured an exposed, outdoor loading bay that ignited fierce protests over morning diesel noise, backup alarms, and the prospect of tractor-trailers navigating residential side streets.

After a decade-long delay, grocery cooperative PCC Community Markets is finally set to open its 17th store, in Seattle’s Madison Valley neighborhood, on Oct. 14: https://t.co/wlSFWw1prp#pcc #seattle #grocerynews — https://x.com/pgrocer/status/2105477856520269877

In order to clear environmental appeals and win the backing of the East Design Review Board, the project architects reconfigured the ground-floor layout. Builders brought the loading facilities inside the building envelope along E Madison, creating a buffered interior dock that bound delivery freight to the Madison arterial. This crucial concession allowed the project to retain the square footage required for a full-service grocery store while addressing key livability objections.

The design also utilized split garage access, routing customer traffic and delivery trucks to Madison while directing residential parking toward Dewey Place. These logistics are now a daily reality for the cooperative. Deliveries must follow scheduled arrival windows using smaller single-axle or straight-body rigs that pull straight into the enclosed bay and close the roll-up door.

Co-Op Offerings and Local Leadership Support

The 73-year-old retailer enters the Madison Valley neighborhood with roughly 75 unionized staff members. The new store features organic produce, ethically sourced meat and seafood, house-made sushi, a prepared-foods deli, and an updated pizza program utilizing organic flour from Skagit Valley’s Cairnspring Mills, alongside lower-priced staples through bulk goods and store-brand items.

Seattle City Council President Joy Hollingsworth, whose District 3 includes Madison Valley, praised the store’s arrival in a statement released by the co-op.

As a multi-generational Seattleite, I’m proud to support a local, homegrown business that reflects the values of our community, Hollingsworth said. As a farmer who runs a family-owned farm, I deeply appreciate PCC’s commitment to supporting local agriculture. And as a city official, I recognize PCC not only as a valued employer and economic driver in our region, but as a true community partner, leading on issues from hunger relief advocacy to environmental sustainability.

Community Engagement and Ongoing Partnerships

Prior to opening its doors, the co-op engaged with neighborhood groups, including the Madison Valley Merchants Association, Café Flora, and local schools, while supporting a community push for a pedestrian crosswalk signal on E Madison.

PCC is also extending its outreach through partnerships with local social service and food organizations. Among these allied groups are the Downtown Emergency Service Center, FEEST, Bailey-Boushay House, The Food Bank @ St. Mary’s, the Jewish Family Service of Seattle, and the Black Farmers Collective.

As the newly opened store begins serving the neighborhood, operations will continue under scheduled delivery windows designed to avoid staging or blocking traffic on the street.