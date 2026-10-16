GB Transportgesellschaft in Bergheim meldet 1,7 Millionen Insolvenz

GB Transportgesellschaft m.b.H., a logistics firm based in Bergheim, Austria, filed for insolvency at the Landesgericht Salzburg on October 16, 2026. The freight forwarder accumulated approximately 1.7 million euros in liabilities, impacting 18 employees and 41 creditors following the sudden loss of two major corporate clients.

Restructuring Fails After Client Loss

The financial collapse of the Flachgau-based transport specialist stems directly from operational disruptions initiated in 2023. According to reports from the Alpenländischer Kreditorenverband (AKV) and the Kreditschutzverband von 1870 (KSV1870), the firm lost a primary customer three years ago. Management attempted internal restructurings to salvage profit margins, but those adjustments failed to secure long-term stability.

The definitive blow arrived with the subsequent exit of a second major client. Without predictable freight volumes, the business could no longer service short-term debts. Creditors recorded total claims reaching roughly 1.7 million euros, confirming the company is both insolvent and overburdened.

Metric Figure Total Liabilities (Passiva) ~€1.7 Million Affected Creditors 41 Impacted Employees 18 Proposed Quota 20%

Restructuring Plan and Asset Evaluation

Despite the severe balance sheet deficit, the court opened a restructuring proceeding without self-administration (Sanierungsverfahren ohne Eigenverwaltung) on Friday. Current projections indicate that leadership intends to keep the company operational. Projected revenues from active transport orders are expected to cover immediate payroll, fuel, and fleet maintenance expenses.

Creditors face a proposed settlement quota of 20 percent. Under the restructuring terms submitted to the court, the company must pay this percentage within two years from the plan’s formal acceptance. Meanwhile, court-appointed administrators continue to evaluate whether existing company assets hold enough realisable value to satisfy the remainder of the claims.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.