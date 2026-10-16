Gardaí urge public to report signs of human trafficking in nail bars

Victims of human trafficking are frequently hidden in plain sight across Irish communities, often wearing masks in commercial sectors like nail bars to obscure their identities and stifle communication, according to An Garda Síochána.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with David McCullagh programme, Detective Superintendent Derek Maguire of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau warned that vulnerable workers are routinely missed by the public. “Victims of human trafficking… are out there in our communities, we probably walk by them every day and we wouldn’t know what’s happening in their lives, the exploitation that they’re suffering,” Det Supt Maguire said, as reported by rte.ie.

Masks and Communication Barriers in Commercial Sectors

While face coverings are a standard health and safety requirement in nail technicians’ work environments to manage dust and chemical smells, gardaí identify them as a potential red flag. Det Supt Maguire noted that masks, alongside language barriers—where workers may have little to no English—can be used by traffickers to keep victims isolated and prevent them from speaking freely.

The exploitation is not restricted to nail salons. Det Supt Maguire stated that other service industries are similarly affected, urging customers who experience a troubling “hunch” or intuition about a workplace to report their concerns to An Garda Síochána.

Exploitation Indicator Detail Observed by Gardaí Identification Passports and identity documents withheld Remuneration Very low pay, minimum wage violations, or no pay at all Living Conditions Cramped quarters, living and working in the same location Working Hours Very long hours with no days off

Gardaí have committed to following up on any customer reports. “If there’s nothing in it, there’s nothing in it,” Det Supt Maguire said, adding that authorities will thoroughly investigate whenever something feels off.

Defining Modern Slavery and Transnational Routes to Ireland

Defining the legal scope of the crime, Det Supt Maguire explained that human trafficking involves moving, transporting, harboring, or procuring individuals through force, fraud, coercion, or an abuse of power. For adults, this exploitation manifests primarily as sexual exploitation or labour exploitation, alongside forced criminality.

While Irish legislation accounts for organ removal, Det Supt Maguire confirmed that this specific form of exploitation has not been observed in Ireland. However, labour exploitation remains heavily under-reported.

Drawing comparisons to international frameworks, Det Supt Maguire noted that while the United Kingdom utilizes the term Modern Slavery Act—making it the sole European nation to explicitly use that terminology—human trafficking functions essentially as modern slavery. As an island nation, individuals enter Ireland via multiple transit routes, with victims predominantly originating from Southeast Asia, China, Africa, and South America, alongside European and Irish citizens.

Anyone affected by the issues highlighted in these findings can access support services by visiting rte.ie/helplines.