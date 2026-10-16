Asian Stocks Rebound From Tech Sell-Off While Jakarta Tanks

Asian stock markets staged a robust rebound on Friday, as investors aggressively hunted for bargains following a severe broad-based technology sell-off the previous session. However, the wider regional recovery starkly contrasted with Indonesia’s financial market, which suffered a collapse amid looming index exclusion fears.

Tech Heavyweights Claw Back Losses Across Regional Exchanges

Trading floors across Asia experienced a dramatic reversal of fortune following Thursday’s steep rout. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.4%, clawing back a portion of its bruising 4.9% slump from the prior day. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi surged 2.1%, reversing a 7.6% collapse.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 pushed ahead by approximately 1.0%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.5%, mainland China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2%, and Taiwan’s Taiex climbed 0.3%. The previous session’s panic had been triggered by an aggressive sell-off in AI shares. Amid escalating chip sector rivalry and climbing borrowing expenses, participants once more doubted whether funding outlays for artificial intelligence infrastructure could remain viable.

Asia report: Stocks rebound, but Jakarta tanks on downgrade fears, as major tech flagbearers fought to recover lost ground. Industry heavyweights SoftBank, Tokyo Electron, Advantest, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix rallied alongside Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, and JD.com.

Jakarta Suffers Rout on MSCI Reclassification Warnings

While major regional indices found their footing, Indonesia experienced an entirely different economic reality. The Jakarta Composite dropped 11% on Friday, its steepest daily decline since 1998.

The market reaction followed an announcement from index provider MSCI, which said its emerging-market status was “no longer appropriate” following investor concerns “regarding the investability of the Indonesian equity market.”

Should the nation end up categorized as a “standalone market,” it would depart MSCI’s primary benchmarks, thereby sparking potential capital withdrawals by investment vehicles focused on emerging economies.

Market / Index Friday Performance Previous Session Trend Japan (Nikkei 225) +1.4% -4.9% South Korea (Kospi) +2.1% -7.6% Australia (S&P/ASX 200) +1.0% Declined Indonesia (Jakarta Composite) -11% Steepest daily decline since 1998

MSCI said it is now consulting on the possible status downgrade.