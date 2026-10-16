Why Some Gen Z Voters Who Backed Trump Now Regret Their Decision

Nearly two years after Gen Z voters helped fuel President Trump’s winning 2024 coalition, early voting for the midterms reveals a noticeable cooling in that youth support. A virtual focus group conducted last week by left-leaning polling group Navigator Research brought together eight Generation Z voters aged 20 to 29 from Florida, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, and South Carolina—all states Trump won by double digits. Participants expressed varying degrees of disappointment, with some explicitly regretting their 2024 ballots amid a backdrop of political and economic strain.

Rising Costs and Failed Promises Drive Youth Disillusionment

For the young voters who now regret backing Trump, frustration largely stems from unfulfilled expectations on the economy and rising living expenses. When asked to grade the president’s job performance, six out of the eight focus group participants handed down a D or an F, while two assigned a C.

I just feel like nothing went correctly. I just feel like everything got worse, said John, a 29-year-old Black Republican voter from Florida who has backed Trump since 2016. John assigned the president an F and now intends to vote for Democratic candidates this fall, citing the severe financial strain of rising costs. I’m willing to give the other side a chance. I don’t think they’re going to make a total change. But things are just horrible right now for me. So I feel like even if they make one or two small changes, it will probably benefit me.

While this focus group does not serve as a nationally representative survey, its findings mirror broader data. Navigator polling released in August indicated that nearly a third of Gen Zers—those under age 30—regret voting for Trump, a rate higher than that recorded among older generations.

Divided Loyalties in Key Senate Battlegrounds

The erosion of youth enthusiasm poses a complex puzzle for political strategists, especially in states featuring competitive races that could decide control of the Senate, such as Ohio and Texas. Not every young voter in the group is abandoning the Republican fold, however.

Four of the eight participants affirmed they still plan to back Republican candidates in the upcoming midterms, three intend to vote for Democrats, and one remained undecided. Matthew, a 25-year-old Black voter living in Texas, gave Trump a C grade and defended his ongoing support. He pointed to administration policies on the border and early diplomatic efforts, though he noted reservations regarding the conflict with Iran.

Meanwhile, Courtney, a 20-year-old white voter from South Carolina, maintained her overall alignment with the Republican Party despite growing distrust toward both major political parties over foreign policy.

The Growing Chasm Between Voters and Party Infrastructure

As early voting advances across multiple states, the broader question remains whether the expanded coalition that propelled Republicans to victory in 2024 can mobilize with the same intensity amid persistent economic headwinds and shifting voter loyalties.

Photo: wmra.org