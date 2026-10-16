Essent Group Schedules Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results, which will be released prior to the market open that same day.

Conference Call Logistics and Access Details

The live audio broadcast of the call will be accessible over the internet via the Essent Investor Relations Events Page. Participants who intend to join the live question-and-answer session must pre-register through the Essent Q&A Registration Portal to receive a dial-in number and unique personal identification number. Management recommends joining 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

For investors unable to join the live event, a webcast replay will become available on the company website roughly two hours after the broadcast concludes and will remain accessible for one year. Additional statistical and financial documentation referenced during the discussion will be posted on the Essent Quarterly Results Portal.

Corporate Scope and Reporting Infrastructure

Headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Essent Group Ltd. operates as a holding company providing private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to the housing finance industry, according to official corporate filings. Media inquiries are managed via 610.230.0556 and [email protected], while Frank Fanto, Manager of Investor Relations, oversees shareholder communications at 855-809-ESNT and [email protected].

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

Third Quarter Reporting Framework Overview

Financial and statistical information will be available on the Essent website ahead of the market open on November 6.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.