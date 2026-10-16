Santé Québec Gaspésie begins seasonal flu, COVID-19 and VRS vaccine

Santé Québec Gaspésie has officially launched its seasonal vaccination campaign, urging residents to secure protection against influenza, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (VRS). Appointments for these immunizations are now available via the Clic Santé platform, with clinical administration set to commence across local service points and pharmacies on October 20.

Essential Vaccination Logistics

As the autumn season brings cooler temperatures and a predictable rise in viral transmission, public health officials in the Gaspésie region are prioritizing access to preventative care. Marie-Claude Aspirot, directrice adjointe vaccination, dépistage, prélèvements et première ligne chez Santé Québec Gaspésie, confirmed that the rollout will occur at local community service centers (CLSC), designated community halls, and participating pharmacies. The initiative aims to mitigate the burden on the healthcare system by curbing the spread of three primary respiratory pathogens.

For those ineligible for the provincial free-vaccination program, the regional health authority has established a fee-for-service structure: $48 for the influenza vaccine, $143 for the COVID-19 vaccine, and $265 for the VRS vaccine.

Clinical Guidance for Respiratory Pathogens

Dr. Jean-François Lefèbvre, médecin-conseil spécialisé en maladies infectieuses pour la santé publique régionale, notes that early surveillance data indicates a marginal increase in both influenza and COVID-19 activity. While it remains premature to definitively categorize these trends as the official start of the peak season, the coming weeks are critical for monitoring infection trajectories.

Influenza and COVID-19: Vaccination remains free for high-risk populations, including individuals aged 65 and older, pregnant women, residents of long-term care facilities, and healthcare workers.

Vaccination remains free for high-risk populations, including individuals aged 65 and older, pregnant women, residents of long-term care facilities, and healthcare workers. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (VRS): A significant update for this year allows individuals aged 75 and older to receive the VRS vaccine at no cost.

A significant update for this year allows individuals aged 75 and older to receive the VRS vaccine at no cost. Pediatric Prevention: Newborns and infants remain eligible for preventative antibody treatments during their first months of life.

Comparative Overview of Seasonal Vaccines

Vaccine Target Primary Demographic (Free) Clinical Rationale Influenza 65+, Pregnant, Healthcare, Vulnerable Prevention of severe complications COVID-19 65+, Pregnant, Healthcare, Vulnerable Mitigation of severe respiratory morbidity VRS 75+ Protection cycle against respiratory virus

Consultation

The current push for vaccination follows regional observations of significant viral circulation, with public health experts emphasizing that vaccines are the most effective way to reduce the risk of infection or severe complications. As the region enters the peak respiratory season, officials are prioritizing the protection of those at risk, given that the VRS vaccine is considered to last three years for those who have not yet received it.