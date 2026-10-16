Vanda Pharmaceuticals Shares Drop 6.2% After VQW-765 Trial Failure

Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares declined 6.2% in after-hours trading following the announcement that its Phase III clinical trial for VQW-765 failed to meet its primary endpoint for treating acute anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Drug: VQW-765 is a novel small molecule alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist being tested for on-demand treatment of acute anxiety.

VQW-765 is a novel small molecule alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist being tested for on-demand treatment of acute anxiety. The Trial: Study 3201 was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study conducted across approximately 30 clinical sites in the USA.

Study 3201 was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study conducted across approximately 30 clinical sites in the USA. The Result: The trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, leading to an immediate 6.2% drop in after-hours share value for Vanda Pharmaceuticals on Nasdaq under the ticker VNDA.

Phase III Trial Design and Study 3201 Parameters

Study 3201, registered under the identifier NCT07221578, operated as a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III investigation. The trial evaluated the therapeutic efficacy of VQW-765 administered on-demand for acute anxiety episodes in adults diagnosed with social anxiety disorder. Conducted across approximately 30 clinical sites within the United States, the study utilized a placebo control.

Trial Parameter Study Details Compound VQW-765 (α7-nAChR partial agonist) Indication On-demand treatment of acute anxiety in social anxiety disorder Phase Phase III (Study 3201, NCT07221578) Design Multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Locations Approximately 30 clinical sites in the USA

Market Impact and After-Hours Trading Reactions

Financial markets reacted swiftly to the trial outcome. Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VNDA) fell 6.2% in after-hours trading following the public disclosure that Study 3201 missed its primary efficacy endpoint.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Because VQW-765 remains an investigational agent evaluated within clinical trial settings rather than an approved commercial prescription, individuals experiencing severe anxiety symptoms should seek professional medical evaluation through established clinical pathways and evidence-based interventions.

References

ClinicalTrials.gov. Identifier NCT07221578: Study 3201 Evaluation of VQW-765.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.