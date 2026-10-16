Hoo Pang Ron and Lai Pei Jing beat Dechapol and Supissara

Malaysian professional pair Hoo Pang Ron and Lai Pei Jing secured a commanding quarter-final berth at the Denmark Open yesterday, dismantling world No. 5 duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand. The victory, achieved in a blistering 24-minute performance, marks a significant resurgence for the pair following a disappointing opening-round exit at last week’s Arctic Open.
Fantasy & Market Impact
- Value Surge: The clinical 21-7, 21-11 scoreline signals a return to form for the duo, giving them a timely lift ahead of their next fixture.
- Ranking Trajectory: As the world No. 51 pair, a deep run in this Super 750 event is essential for stabilizing their world ranking and securing entry into future high-tier tournaments where qualification is strictly merit-based.
Tactical Efficiency at Jyske Bank Arena
The match in Odense was defined by a ruthless efficiency that left the Thai favorites with no tactical rhythm. The 24-minute duration highlights the match against the Thai pair, as they were unable to stop the scoreline.
For Hoo Pang Ron, this campaign is particularly significant. His absence from last year’s tournament—caused by the ankle injury that sidelined his former partner, Cheng Su Yin—left a void in his competitive schedule. Similarly, Lai Pei Jing’s recent history has been defined by the struggle to maintain a ranking high enough to compete in Super 750 events. This quarter-final appearance validates the partnership’s current trajectory and serves as a direct response to their early exit in Finland last week.
|Metric
|Hoo Pang Ron-Lai Pei Jing
|Dechapol-Supissara
|Current World Ranking
|51
|5
|Match Duration
|24 Minutes
|24 Minutes
|Scoreline
|21-7, 21-11
|7-21, 11-21
The Japanese Hurdle in the Quarter-Finals
The road to the podium does not get easier for the Malaysian duo as they prepare for today’s quarter-final clash against Japan’s Akira Koga and Natsu Saito. The Japanese pair, currently ranked world No. 18, arrives in the final eight with significant momentum after a hard-fought victory over French world champions and fourth seeds, Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue. Koga and Saito’s 22-20, 21-19 win underscores their ability to execute under pressure in tight, deuce-heavy sets.
A victory today would not only secure a semi-final spot but would also see the pair replicate their impressive semi-final finish at the China Masters last month.
Building Consistency at the Elite Level
The Star reported that the win provides a “timely lift” for the pair, but the challenge remains in transitioning from one-off upsets to sustained success against top-20 opponents.
As the tournament progresses, the pressure to perform in the Super 750 Denmark Open will intensify. With the field narrowing, the ability to face Japan’s world No. 18 Akira Koga-Natsu Saito will determine whether Hoo and Lai can maintain their momentum toward the final stages.