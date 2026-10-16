Hoo Pang Ron and Lai Pei Jing beat Dechapol and Supissara

Malaysian professional pair Hoo Pang Ron and Lai Pei Jing secured a commanding quarter-final berth at the Denmark Open yesterday, dismantling world No. 5 duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand. The victory, achieved in a blistering 24-minute performance, marks a significant resurgence for the pair following a disappointing opening-round exit at last week’s Arctic Open.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Value Surge: The clinical 21-7, 21-11 scoreline signals a return to form for the duo, giving them a timely lift ahead of their next fixture.

Ranking Trajectory: As the world No. 51 pair, a deep run in this Super 750 event is essential for stabilizing their world ranking and securing entry into future high-tier tournaments where qualification is strictly merit-based.

Tactical Efficiency at Jyske Bank Arena

The match in Odense was defined by a ruthless efficiency that left the Thai favorites with no tactical rhythm. The 24-minute duration highlights the match against the Thai pair, as they were unable to stop the scoreline.

🏸 Results of VICTOR Denmark Open 2026Mixed Doubles | Round of 16Hoo Pang Ron/Lai Pei Jing(MAS🇲🇾) win Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara PreawsampranTHA🇹🇭 2-0 (21-7, 21-11)📷 : SBA#DenmarkOpen2026 #Malaysia #HooPangRon #LaiPeiJing#SNESports pic.twitter.com/NxokdN6GAz — https://x.com/SNE_Sports/status/2110650617928483240

For Hoo Pang Ron, this campaign is particularly significant. His absence from last year’s tournament—caused by the ankle injury that sidelined his former partner, Cheng Su Yin—left a void in his competitive schedule. Similarly, Lai Pei Jing’s recent history has been defined by the struggle to maintain a ranking high enough to compete in Super 750 events. This quarter-final appearance validates the partnership’s current trajectory and serves as a direct response to their early exit in Finland last week.

Metric Hoo Pang Ron-Lai Pei Jing Dechapol-Supissara Current World Ranking 51 5 Match Duration 24 Minutes 24 Minutes Scoreline 21-7, 21-11 7-21, 11-21

The Japanese Hurdle in the Quarter-Finals

The road to the podium does not get easier for the Malaysian duo as they prepare for today’s quarter-final clash against Japan’s Akira Koga and Natsu Saito. The Japanese pair, currently ranked world No. 18, arrives in the final eight with significant momentum after a hard-fought victory over French world champions and fourth seeds, Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue. Koga and Saito’s 22-20, 21-19 win underscores their ability to execute under pressure in tight, deuce-heavy sets.

A victory today would not only secure a semi-final spot but would also see the pair replicate their impressive semi-final finish at the China Masters last month.

Building Consistency at the Elite Level

The Star reported that the win provides a “timely lift” for the pair, but the challenge remains in transitioning from one-off upsets to sustained success against top-20 opponents.

As the tournament progresses, the pressure to perform in the Super 750 Denmark Open will intensify. With the field narrowing, the ability to face Japan’s world No. 18 Akira Koga-Natsu Saito will determine whether Hoo and Lai can maintain their momentum toward the final stages.