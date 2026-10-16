Rhamondre Stevenson nears franchise history for Patriots

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson stands on the verge of franchise history ahead of a Week 6 divisional matchup against the visiting New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Stevenson Workload Watch: With backfield teammate Henderson dealing with limited practices, Rhamondre Stevenson should be expected to carry the load.

Passing Attack Value: Rookie tight end Eli Raridon emerges as a red-zone sleeper pick, with potential for a touchdown or two.

Rookie tight end Eli Raridon emerges as a red-zone sleeper pick, with potential for a touchdown or two. Defensive Pressure Metrics: The Jets rely heavily on a high blitz rate under head coach Aaron Glenn, making quick-game execution crucial for quarterback Geno Smith and his primary weapon, Garrett Wilson.

Chasing Cunningham and Nance in Franchise Rushing History

Stevenson has cemented himself among the most productive rushers in New England history despite enduring occasional spells in the coaching staff’s doghouse due to fumbling miscues. The veteran back enters Sunday’s fixture needing just 104 rushing yards to join Sam Cunningham (5,453), Jim Nance (5,323), and Tony Collins (4,647) as the only Patriots to run for 4,000 yards with the franchise.

Rhamondre Stevenson punches it in on the goal line after the Drake Maye scramble, and the Patriots go up 14-7.The run game has been much, much better for the Patriots today. — https://x.com/RealAlexBarth/status/2106805991052353735

Stevenson also requires two rushing touchdowns to tie Collins and Curtis Martin for sixth place in franchise history with 32. If Henderson misses Sunday’s action after logging limited practice sessions, Stevenson will likely shoulder the load just as he did in Week 1, playing 60 snaps while operating behind an offensive line that may be missing left tackle Will Campbell.

Defensive Reshuffling and Christian Gonzalez

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith acknowledged the defensive multiplicity installed by head coach Mike Vrabel, pointing out a unit that ranks No. 5 overall in total defense allowing 296.2 yards per game and No. 4 in scoring defense giving up 18.8 points per contest.

Photo: New York Jets

A lot of different fronts, a lot of different coverages on the back end, Smith said of the Patriots defense, highlighting veterans like Kevin Byard and Carlton Davis alongside Gonzalez. We all know what Christian Gonzalez can do — he can blanket guys out there, and they have a well-rounded group.

Gonzalez’s presence is timely given the reliance of the Jets offense on wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson accounted for 104 of New York’s 182 receiving yards in the Jets’ 17-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns, capping his day with a 32-yard touchdown.

Team / Unit Key Defensive Metric Notable Personnel Patriots Defense No. 4 in points allowed (18.8 PPG) Christian Gonzalez, Kevin Byard, Robert Spillane Jets Defense Ranks second in blitz rate David Bailey (5 sacks)

Navigating Aaron Glenn’s Blitz-Heavy Scheme

Under head coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets defense deploys heavy man coverage and ranks second in blitz rate through the early portion of the season. However, that aggressive defensive philosophy carries distinct risks against Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

Maye won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors following a 29-26 victory at Buffalo, then dismantled the Raiders with 374 passing yards and four touchdowns. While the Jets may pivot toward split-safety coverages like Cover 6 to suppress deep-ball opportunities, Maye has thrived against blitz packages by punishing single-high man looks with quick processing or his mobility.

Opposing defenses must also account for a Patriots pass rush featuring Elijah Ponder, who has recorded five sacks. Containing New York’s pass rush—spearheaded by No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft David Bailey, who tallied three sacks against the Browns—remains paramount for a New England offensive line tasked with keeping Maye’s jersey clean.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.