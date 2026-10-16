Tim Cook confirmed that Apple’s upcoming foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is manufactured entirely in China ahead of its October 16 pre-order window.

The Bottom Line

Pricing and Tiers: The iPhone Duo launches with storage configurations ranging from 256GB to 2TB, with retail pricing spanning from 15,999 yuan to 26,499 yuan.

The iPhone Duo launches with storage configurations ranging from 256GB to 2TB, with retail pricing spanning from 15,999 yuan to 26,499 yuan. Manufacturing Footprint: Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan inspected production lines at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou campus, confirming assembly operations within mainland facilities.

Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan inspected production lines at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou campus, confirming assembly operations within mainland facilities. Competitive Pressures: Domestic rivals continue to capture market share, with competing large-format devices from Huawei generating significant early shipment volumes.

Manufacturing Footprint Secured at Foxconn Zhengzhou

The confirmation of domestic manufacturing came during Tim Cook’s visit to Shanghai on October 15, where he showcased the iPhone Duo ahead of its commercial release. The device utilizes a hinge mechanism composed of more than 100 micro-components designed to maintain surface flatness and minimize crease visibility across its 7.6-inch inner display.

Days prior to the consumer rollout, Apple Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan visited the Henan Zhengzhou Foxconn technology park to evaluate key manufacturing processes and smart production lines. The Zhengzhou facility is described as one of the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing factories, with production at the site accounting for over 88 million units in 2025.

The manufacturing process incorporates advanced techniques developed via local partnerships. Henan Hongchuang Technology, a joint venture established in late 2025 between Foxconn and Zhengzhou municipal state-owned assets, deployed a SoC chip-level surface sputtering process for the device. This technique reduces module thickness by 20% while improving thermal dissipation.

Storage Capacity Retail Price (RMB) 256GB 15,999 512GB 17,999 1TB 21,499 2TB 26,499

Software Integration and Pricing Realities

Beyond hardware assembly, Apple secured local regulatory approval for its initial suite of smart core functions. These capabilities are scheduled for deployment via test versions later this month following network access permit updates filed with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Consumer demand for the hardware appears robust. JD.com reservation volumes surpassed 2.62 million units ahead of the official sales window opening. Official post-purchase costs have been published by Apple.

Apple’s published service estimates designate a replacement cost of 398 yuan for the outer nano-texture surface layer. Replacing the inner display requires an outlay of 7,998 yuan, while other damage repairs reach 11,998 yuan.

Competitive Dynamics in the Domestic Market

The launch coincides with aggressive domestic competition in the mobile sector. Industry data indicates that competitors like Huawei have generated shipment volumes of over 710,000 units for their flat-panel devices and over 3.15 million units for their foldable devices, with approximately 30% of their upgrade traffic coming from Apple users.

Photo: SINA

Huawei’s recent market entries, equipped with the 7 operating system and XMAGE 2-billion-pixel imaging system, continue to pressure the market. As pre-orders convert to finalized deliveries on October 23, market analysts will monitor whether Apple’s localized manufacturing strategy and software integration successfully maintain its market position.