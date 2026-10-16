Dacia Expands C-Segment Portfolio to Counter Chinese Competition

Dacia is expanding its C-segment portfolio to counter the rapid market entry of Chinese automotive manufacturers in Europe. Mihai Bordeanu, Managing Director Dacia Brand South Eastern Europe și Country Head România, confirmed at the 2026 Paris Motor Show that the brand is pivoting toward accelerated product development cycles to maintain its competitive edge against low-cost, high-tech rivals.

Strategic Pivot to C-Segment Expansion

Aggressive Pricing: The new Dacia Striker enters the Romanian market with a base price of 21,900 EUR, positioning it directly against established segment-C vehicles.

The new Dacia Striker enters the Romanian market with a base price of 21,900 EUR, positioning it directly against established segment-C vehicles. Operational Velocity: Dacia has compressed its development timeline from concept to production to just 2 years, a shift necessitated by increasing pressure from international competitors.

Dacia has compressed its development timeline from concept to production to just 2 years, a shift necessitated by increasing pressure from international competitors. Multi-Energy Strategy: The brand is diversifying its powertrain options, launching the Striker with three hybrid configurations and four trim levels to maximize demographic capture.

The automotive landscape in Romania is shifting as consumers gain access to a wider array of global manufacturers. While Dacia has historically benefited from strong local brand affinity, leadership acknowledges that sentiment alone cannot sustain market share. According to interviews conducted by Economedia at the Paris event, Bordeanu emphasized that the company is not relying on national loyalty. Instead, the brand is responding with a dual-track strategy: launching the Striker crossover and the new 100% electric Spring.

The Striker, which shares a platform with the Bigster, represents a significant move to occupy the space between the Duster and the Bigster. Measuring 4.62 meters in length, it is longer than the Bigster (4.57m) and the Duster (4.34m). This sizing strategy is designed to challenge incumbents like the Skoda Octavia by offering a blend of SUV ground clearance (20 cm), estate utility, and saloon-style dynamics.

Photo: Profit.ro

Competitive Financial Metrics and Market Positioning

Dacia is utilizing aggressive financial incentives to drive early adoption of the Striker. Customers placing orders before October 31 are eligible for discounts ranging from 210 Euro to 700 Euro, depending on the trim level. Furthermore, those utilizing Dacia Finance services can access an additional 1,200 Euro reduction, as detailed by Profitr.ro. These tactical price adjustments are essential for sustaining volume in a segment where price sensitivity remains a primary driver for household purchasing decisions.

Model Trim Starting Price (EUR) Incentive (Oct 2026) Striker Essential 21,900 210 Striker Expression TBA 500 Striker Journey/Extreme Up to 30,750 700

The broader macroeconomic environment remains challenging for European automakers. High interest rates have constrained consumer credit, yet the demand for versatile, multi-energy vehicles persists. While Chinese manufacturers are increasingly visible, Dacia is attempting to differentiate itself through localized production and an established service network. As noted in the sources, the decision to manufacture the new Spring in Slovenia—shifting away from its previous Chinese production base—signals a strategic move to insulate the brand from potential trade barriers and supply chain volatility.

Photo: GSP

Electrification and Future Growth Trajectory

The push toward electrification is a central pillar of the company’s forward guidance. By 2030, Dacia aims to significantly expand its electric vehicle family, with the new Spring serving as the current entry point. The vehicle, priced at under 18,000 euros, features a 27.5 kWh LFP battery capable of up to 250 km of range (WLTP cycle). This democratization of the EV segment is intended to capture the lower-cost end of the market, a segment currently targeted by several Chinese entrants.

Mihai Bordeanu, Managing Director Dacia Brand South Eastern Europe și Country Head România, stated that competition is extraordinary because it motivates and drives faster, better movement, noting that the two-year development timeline from concept to production came from this dynamic.

Photo: HotNews.ro

The involvement of Emmanuel Macron at the Renault Group stand during the Paris Motor Show highlights the political and economic significance of these developments. As the European Union reviews potential tariffs on imported electric vehicles, Dacia’s ability to maintain competitive pricing while shifting production within Europe provides a distinct advantage over non-EU rivals. The brand’s focus on the C-segment, which it expects to generate one-third of its total sales over the next four years, remains the primary barometer for its success in the coming decade.

The market will now monitor the delivery cadence of the Striker, with initial units expected by the end of the year. Given the current volatility in European automotive sales, the ability to convert these pre-orders into realized revenue will be the true test of Dacia’s competitive response to the shifting landscape of European mobility.