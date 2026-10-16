Home » Entertainment » The New York Times Connections puzzle for October 16, 2026, designated as game #1223, challenges

The New York Times Connections puzzle for October 16, 2026, designated as game #1223, challenges players with categories spanning surface imperfections, landlocked countries, European countries minus a single letter, and words starting with terms for “stylish,” as reported by Mashable.

Solving Connections #1223 With Strategic Hints

Today’s puzzle requires recognizing geographical relationships, linguistic subtractions, and common slang prefixes.

Players get up to four mistakes before the game ends, with categories color-coded from yellow to purple by difficulty.

The full solution involves groupings like CHIP, MARK, NICK, and SCRATCH for surface imperfections.

Breaking Down the Categories and Solutions

As detailed by Mashable, the NYT Connections puzzle resets daily after midnight and tests players on finding common threads between 16 distinct words. For game #1223 on October 16, 2026, the yellow-tier category focuses on surface imperfections, bringing together the words CHIP, MARK, NICK, and SCRATCH.

Moving into international geography for the green category, the puzzle features landlocked nations. The correct grouping for this set comprises CHAD, HUNGARY, LAOS, and PARAGUAY.

Linguistic Tweaks and Slang Prefixes

The blue category introduces a clever linguistic twist by presenting European countries minus a single letter. Players must connect BULGARI, CYRUS, HUNGRY, and SPAN to clear this row.

Connections is a daily game about finding common threads between words. Players must select four groups of four words without making more than four mistakes. https://t.co/9L4ZG6J3kf pic.twitter.com/076YCknvAI — https://x.com/nytimes/status/1679674590203723778

Finally, the purple category—traditionally the trickiest—relies on compound words or phrases starting with terms for “stylish.” This group links CHICKEN, COOLIDGE, HIPPO, and SMARTIES.