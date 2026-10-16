Trump cancels live broadcast of Fort Hood execution

United States President Donald Trump abruptly canceled plans to publicly livestream the upcoming military execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, the former Army psychiatrist convicted of the 2009 Fort Hood mass shooting. The reversal follows an intense wave of bipartisan and international backlash that warned broadcasting the firing squad’s actions would violate human rights standards and inflame domestic political polarization.

The controversy erupted after U.S. Pete Hegseth announced that Hasan would face a firing squad at the Texas military base, with the proceedings planned to be publicly broadcast.

Public pushback was immediate and sweeping. Dozens of retired U.S. military officers signed an open letter warning that broadcasting the execution would dishonor the armed forces and potentially turn the convicted killer into a martyr. Religious leaders, including United States Catholic Conference of Bishops Paul Coakley, condemned the original plan as a brutal display celebrating a culture of death. Concurrently, a joint poll released on October 15 by the Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos showed that roughly 80 percent of American respondents opposed streaming the execution.

The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) also issued sharp criticisms, stating that public broadcasts of executions amount to public executions and violate the absolute prohibition against torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment. Facing intense scrutiny from domestic critics and international monitors alike, Trump intervened.

Writing on the Truth Social platform on October 15, Trump confirmed the policy shift. He stated that while livestreaming could theoretically demonstrate how the United States deals with terrorists, “many very fine and well-meaning people would rather not watch him die.” Trump emphasized that Hasan will still face execution by a firing squad as scheduled, and noted that the direct family members of the victims retain the right to witness the proceedings in person.

The Legal and Procedural Precedent of the Fort Hood Execution

The impending execution marks a significant departure from modern American military penal practices. If carried out, Hasan’s firing squad execution will be the first of its kind in the United States since 1945, representing the first military execution of any kind in over six decades. Hasan was convicted by a military court in 2013 for the November 5, 2009, attack at Fort Hood, where he opened fire in a medical building crowded with soldiers preparing for deployment, killing 13 people and injuring 32 others.

BREAKING: Trump rules out livestream for Fort Hood attacker Nidal Hasan's firing squad execution pic.twitter.com/ZTlHU2qgLf — https://x.com/FoxNews/status/2110735505285423458

While the livestreaming element has been scrapped, the core sentence remains legally intact.

Event / Parameter Details Status Convicted Offender Nidal Malik Hasan (Former Army Psychiatrist) Imprisoned at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas Original Crime 2009 Fort Hood Shooting (13 dead, 32 injured) Convicted by military court in 2013 Scheduled Execution December 3 at Fort Hood, Texas Confirmed (By Firing Squad) Livestream Status Proposed by Pentagon, opposed by public and UN Canceled by Presidential Order on October 15

The broader debate surrounding capital punishment in the United States has grown increasingly tense following recent operational failures. Just weeks prior, on September 30, Tennessee struggled to execute female death row inmate Christa Pike, who survived two standard pentobarbital injections before emergency hospitalization. That botched procedure, coupled with the high-profile debate over the visibility of military justice, highlights deepening domestic divisions over state-sanctioned execution methods.

Global Repercussions and Diplomatic Fallout

The international community’s swift condemnation of the initial livestream proposal underscores the sensitivity of public capital punishment in modern geopolitics. According to Amnesty International statistics, while dozens of nations utilized the death penalty globally, only a tiny fraction—notably Iran and Afghanistan—practice public executions. By briefly contemplating a televised military execution, Washington risked aligning its penal optics with regimes routinely censured by Western diplomats for human rights violations.

Photo: BBC

Pentagon Press Sean Parnell confirmed on October 15 that Defense Secretary Hegseth fully supports the president’s updated decision, noting that their positions are now entirely aligned.

While direct family members of the victims retain their statutory right to observe justice being served on-site, the absence of public cameras closes a contentious chapter on transparency versus retributive spectacle in American military jurisprudence.