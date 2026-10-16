India and US Nearing First Phase of Bilateral Trade Deal

India and the United States are nearing a bilateral trade agreement, with officials confirming the first phase is finalized and currently undergoing legal drafting. While Indian exports to the U.S. grow, the nation faces a widening trade deficit with China, where non-tariff barriers remain a significant hurdle for Indian businesses.

Legal Drafting of the India-U.S. Trade Pact

Negotiations between India and the United States have reached a critical stage. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed on October 15, 2026, that the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement has been finalized and is currently moving through legal codification. The agreement aims to provide Indian exporters with a competitive advantage over peer economies like Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The progress has been echoed by officials on both sides. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal expressed optimism, stating that the government anticipates closing and signing the deal at the earliest possible time as parallel work occurs in the U.S. to formalize the broader tariff structure under Section 301. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Minister Goyal are among the senior officials currently involved in these product-specific discussions.

Trade Performance: U.S. Gains and China Deficits

While the U.S. deal progresses, India’s trade data reveals a complex landscape. Merchandise exports to the United States reached $50.81 billion during April-September 2026, marking an increase from $45.73 billion in the previous year. This 11.1 per cent growth highlights the resilience of the U.S.-India trade corridor, driven by sectors including electronics, petroleum products, chemicals, and engineering goods. Notably, electronics exports alone surged 70.44 per cent year-on-year to reach $5.31 billion in September 2026.

Photo: The Times of India

In contrast, the trade relationship with China presents a widening imbalance. This resulted in a trade deficit of $105.93 billion, which is 20.7 per cent higher than the previous year.

Non-Tariff Barriers and Market Access

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman identified non-tariff barriers as the primary obstacle in trade with China. Despite years of engagement, Sitharaman stated that India has made little progress in resolving these market access issues.

Photo: NDTV

The challenge is to build stronger Indian suppliers without disrupting businesses that depend on these inputs. Sohom Banerjee, senior economic and AI expert

Sitharaman emphasized that India has chosen to prioritize negotiations over imposing punitive tariffs to address these imbalances, even if reaching a resolution takes time. She also addressed the role of BRICS, noting that the grouping now represents nearly 40 per cent of the world’s population and accounts for approximately 45 per cent of global trade. Cooperation among these members, she argued, is intended to expand economic opportunities and improve mutual understanding.

Strategic Partnerships and Upcoming Diplomacy

The push for a trade deal coincides with high-level diplomatic activity. This visit is particularly significant given ongoing debates regarding U.S. policies on Russian crude oil and the recently enacted Securing Reforms and International Agreements (SRIA) act. While Washington has pressured India regarding energy procurement, the U.S. has simultaneously finalized its own commercial arrangements to purchase diesel from Moscow to manage domestic fuel costs.

First Tranche Of India-US Trade Deal Finalised, Draft To Be Out Soon