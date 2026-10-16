Second Victim Dies Following Fatal Charleston I-77 Overpass Crash

Two people have died and a third remains in stable condition following a vehicle crash near the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston, West Virginia. Authorities confirmed the updated casualty count Thursday night after the vehicle left an overpass and landed in a lot at the Charleston Streets Department along Pennsylvania Avenue.

The incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday, resulted in the vehicle falling from the interstate onto a property belonging to the Charleston Streets Department along Pennsylvania Avenue. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two were taken to the hospital. Officials later confirmed that a second person has died.

Incident Details and Emergency Response

Emergency crews, including the Charleston Police Department, the Charleston Fire Department, and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, arrived on the scene shortly after the crash was reported. One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were transported to a local hospital. By Thursday night, police confirmed that a second victim had passed away, while the third occupant remains in stable condition.

The identities of those involved have not been released by authorities. Officials stated that notification of the victims’ families is still pending. The area near the I-77/I-64 split has been the site of similar fatal crashes, according to reports.

Official Response to Interstate Safety Concerns

“We recognize the concerns about this section of interstate,” the WVDOT stated. “However, every crash has its own set of circumstances, and it is important to understand the facts before determining what actions may be appropriate. WVDOT remains committed to the safety of everyone traveling our roads.”

Investigation and Next Steps

The incident remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Department. Further updates are expected as the department completes its notification process.

This report will be updated as more verified information becomes available from official law enforcement and transportation authorities.