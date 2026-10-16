Eugenio Finardi Performs Vladimir Vysotsky at Teatro Farnese in Parma

Eugenio Finardi will bring his acclaimed production Il cantante al microfono to the historic Teatro Farnese inside the Complesso Monumentale della Pilotta on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 8:30 PM, performing alongside ensemble Sentieri selvaggi under the direction of Carlo Boccadoro.

Essential Event Details for Teatro Farnese

Date and Time: Friday, October 23, 2026, at 20:30.

Friday, October 23, 2026, at 20:30. Venue: Teatro Farnese, Complesso Monumentale della Pilotta, Parma.

Teatro Farnese, Complesso Monumentale della Pilotta, Parma. Featured Artists: Eugenio Finardi on vocals, Carlo Boccadoro conducting the ensemble Sentieri selvaggi featuring Paola Fre (flute), Mirco Ghirardini (clarinet), Andrea Rebaudengo (piano), Andrea Dulbecco (vibraphone), Piercarlo Sacco (violin), and Aya Shimura (cello).

The Clandestine Soul of Vladimir Vysotsky

The upcoming performance serves as a powerful tribute to Vladimir Vysotsky, the Soviet poet, actor, and singer-songwriter who operated as an underground voice of dissent within the Soviet Union. Originally recognized with the Premio Targa Tenco in 2008, the project frames Vysotsky’s works—which famously circulated via hand-to-hand recordings to evade strict state censorship—through an artistic lens comparable to the expressive force of Fabrizio De André or foundational blues interpreters.

Vysotsky’s compositions weave sharp, incisive lyrics with intricate melodies that shift between Balkan flavors, oriental tones, and traditional waltz tempos. In bringing this repertoire to Parma, Finardi pairs his distinctive vocal execution with the contemporary classical arrangements of ensemble Sentieri selvaggi, combining the civil urgency of spoken protest poetry with modern harmonic complexity.

Production Element Details Concert Title Il cantante al microfono Musical Direction Carlo Boccadoro Ensemble Sentieri selvaggi Featured Repertoire Works by Vysotsky, Nyman, and Daugherty

Cultural Integration Through the Voci Note Series

The concert forms part of the Voci Note cultural initiative, a program designed to bridge gaps between the arts, sciences, and critical thought within the community. According to organizational materials released by the Complesso Monumentale della Pilotta, the series seeks to engage audiences by utilizing the universal emotional language of music to explore contemporary environmental, social, and scientific themes.

The 2026 edition of the rassegna operates with the patronage of the Municipality of Parma, in collaboration with the Complesso Monumentale della Pilotta and the Fondazione Teatro Regio di Parma. Financial and operational backing is provided by corporate and institutional partners including Barilla, Crédit Agricole Italia, Davines, Fondazione Cariparma, Munus Fondazione di Comunità di Parma ETS through the Fondo Solidarietà Barilla, and Sinapsi Group.