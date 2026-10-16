Milly Alcock Fuels Speculation of DCU Firing After Supergirl Flopped

Milly Alcock has fueled speculation regarding her future in the DC Universe after deleting numerous posts related to her solo film, Supergirl, from her Instagram account. The move follows the movie’s disappointing theatrical performance, prompting fans to question if the actress is distancing herself from the franchise following its June 2026 release.

The Status of Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock has scrubbed most mentions of Supergirl from her Instagram, including her 2024 casting announcement.

The film grossed approximately $126 million against a $170–$180 million budget, falling short of studio expectations.

Despite the social media purge, Alcock remains attached to the upcoming Man of Tomorrow, scheduled for July 2027.

The Box Office Reality Behind the Digital Purge

The numbers behind Supergirl paint a challenging picture for the nascent DCU. Released on June 26, 2026, the film struggled to find a foothold with audiences, ultimately grossing around $126 million worldwide. Given that the production budget hovered between $170 million and $180 million—excluding the significant marketing spend required for a major studio tentpole—the film failed to reach the break-even point many analysts estimated at $315 million.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran addressed the underperformance in the New York Times, characterizing the film as “just one component of a broader, long-term strategy” that the studio remains committed to despite the box office miss. While the film holds a divisive 52% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the studio appears to be viewing the result as a localized setback rather than a fatal blow to the DCU’s foundation.

Photo: comingsoon.net

The Silence Surrounding Alcock’s Social Media

The speculation intensified this week when eagle-eyed fans noticed the sudden absence of promotional material on Alcock’s Instagram feed. While she has removed her initial casting announcement from January 2024 and various images from the promotional tour, she has notably kept certain videos and a Vogue photo shoot tied to the project, as noted by ComingSoon.net.

Alcock has remained entirely silent on the matter. Unlike James Gunn, who is known for his frequent and often candid engagement with fans on social media regarding DC rumors, the director has not commented on Alcock’s recent activity. This void in communication has allowed the narrative of a “falling out” to gain momentum, even though there have been no industry reports confirming turmoil between the actress and the studio.

Supergirl Milly Alcock DELETES All Superigle Content

Metric Supergirl (2026) Figures Worldwide Gross ~$126 Million Estimated Budget $170–$180 Million Rotten Tomatoes Score 52% Next Scheduled Appearance Man of Tomorrow (July 2027)

Bridging the Gap to Man of Tomorrow

Despite the chatter, Alcock is still contractually expected to appear in Man of Tomorrow, which is slated to hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Her continued presence on the official follow-up remains the strongest indicator that her status within the DCU has not changed. In the world of Hollywood talent management, deleting posts for “aesthetic purposes” or to reset a public brand image after a project fails to land is a common, if often misunderstood, practice.

Industry observers note that until a formal announcement is made or a production change is confirmed, the social media purge remains circumstantial. If Alcock were truly out of the DCU, the studio would likely be facing a much more complex logistical challenge regarding her existing scenes in the upcoming sequel. For now, the audience is left to watch the Supergirl fallout unfold on streaming platforms like HBO Max, while the studio pivots toward the 2027 release date. Whether this is a strategic rebranding by the actress or the first sign of a deeper creative shift, we will only know for certain when the promotional cycle for Man of Tomorrow begins next year. How do you interpret this digital cleanup—is it a professional reset or something more? Let us know your take in the comments.