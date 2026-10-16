Meta, Bolsonaro and Argentine Fernando Cerimedo Partner to Meddle in Elections

In a detailed account published by Panamerican Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2026, whistleblower Nadia Beller detailed an international network of digital manipulation involving Meta platforms, the Bolsonaro political family, and Argentine Fernando Cerimedo. Speaking from Mexico’s public television network Channel 14 program Ventana al Mundo, Beller outlined how the operation deployed automated bot networks and coordinated cognitive fraud to swing elections across Latin America.

An Attempted Assassination and the Reveal of Bot Operations

The disclosures follow a violent escalation that left Beller recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. On August 18, 2026, Bolivian authorities arrested Cerimedo in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Police detained him on charges of hiring hitmen to assassinate Beller while she was pregnant, an attack triggered by her threats to expose his large-scale illegal bot farm operations.

According to Beller’s television interview, those operations served far-right candidates throughout the region. While authorities dismantled a minuscule bot farm in connection with the case, Beller stated that Cerimedo maintained a much larger, untouched infrastructure located in a business district that remains active. She noted that similar networks operate in Argentina and continue to amplify legal and political attacks through automated accounts. Beller noted that her phone is currently with the public prosecutor’s office, preventing her from pinning down the exact date of certain communications, and added that she is herself a victim of these farms because they spread lies, noting that when Cerimedo’s lawyer goes out and says outrageous things, it immediately gets amplified by their bots.

Meta Partnerships and Electoral Interference in Brazil

Beller described a direct pipeline between Cerimedo’s operation and tech giant Meta. Between August 1 and August 5, while traveling in the United States, Cerimedo sent Beller a photograph alongside a member of the Bolsonaro family—identified by reporting as Eduardo Bolsonaro—stating they were coordinating campaign strategy and seeking financing.

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Beller asserted that the group used high-level contacts inside Meta to manipulate online visibility. She pointed to instances where pages were restored or removed at will, arguing that the strategy directly impacted Brazil’s presidential elections. She maintained that these insider relationships facilitated dirty war campaigns and the controversial suspension of accounts belonging to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to strip away his visibility. I understand there are complaints about electoral violations by Meta, that some dirty war campaigns were allowed through, along with the suspension of Lula’s accounts, she stated.

Expanding Targets Across Latin America

The interference model is not slowing down. Beller warned that Cerimedo’s faction set its sights on Mexico, aiming to undermine the administration of Claudia Sheinbaum. The playbook relies on distorting public debate through manufactured trending topics, coordinated bot attacks, purchased influencers, and aggressive dirty war tactics designed to fracture political stability.

🚨 Whistleblower shows how Social Media is used to influence elections!A whistleblower revealed that Brazil's Bolsonaro family dynasty met with Meta to discuss US plans to interfere in Brazil's election, to prevent Lula from winning.Lula's Facebook and Instagram accounts were… pic.twitter.com/eFJYnZwIWB — https://x.com/WarsawErik/status/2110865057840082946