Von Miller Addresses Scoreless Start with Cowboys on Podcast

“It’s time for me to get rolling, too,” Von Miller said on his podcast, addressing a scoreless start to his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys through the first five games of the 2026 season.

Through five games of the 2026 season, the veteran pass-rusher has not delivered the explosive production the organization anticipated when signing him during the offseason. While Miller has been a great teammate as he promised, Dallas also needs him to make an impact in the pass-rush. Unfortunately, the Cowboys are still waiting for that breakthrough, as Miller has recorded zero sacks and only six pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Taking Full Ownership on the Podcast

Miller addressed his slow start during an episode of his Free Range w/ Von Miller podcast, offering no excuses for failing to bring down the quarterback. He made it clear that his focus remains entirely on maximizing every single opportunity he gets on the field.

Cowboys OLB Malachi Lawrence (57) is "absolutely" in line to get more snaps this week, according to HC Brian Schottenheimer:"He's played very well. I think he's starting to show the flash and the acceleration and the ability to rush the passer that we knew we were getting when… pic.twitter.com/z8nJ3GcSEV” — https://x.com/NickHarrisFWST/status/2110436584927760541

“I would like to point the finger at myself. If I get two plays, I need to find a way to make an impact on those two plays. If I get 10 (plays), I definitely should be able to have an impact on 10 plays. And don’t let me get 15 and 20 plays. I have to be able to do something. And this Sunday, I’m just pointing the finger at myself. I have to make an impact with the type of burn that I’m able to get.”

A trip to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday might provide a fortunate turning point for the veteran. Last season, Miller tallied his first sack as a member of the Washington Commanders at that exact historic venue.

A Broader Defensive Struggle to Generate Sacks

Miller’s quiet production highlights a much larger issue plaguing the Dallas pass-rush unit as a whole. Even when the defense manages to generate pressure, the front seven struggles to finish plays. Pro Football Focus notes that Dallas has accumulated 76 pressures this year, yet the unit has converted those into just five sacks—ranking as the third-fewest across the entire NFL.

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That inability to close out plays puts immense pressure on a secondary already struggling with coverage assignments. Without a reliable pass rush to alter opposing quarterbacks’ timelines, the defensive structure faces steep challenges moving forward.

Snap Counts and the Rising Threat of Rookie Competition

Miller’s difficulties have coincided with a sharp decline in his playing time. He has logged just 72 total snaps this season, accounting for roughly 22% of the team’s defensive plays.

Dallas ! Let’s make this one Special ! 😈 pic.twitter.com/STWZiqBLij — https://x.com/VonMiller/status/2089157757324898738

After opening the season playing 15.9% of the snaps in Week 1, Miller saw an increase to 29.6% in Week 2. His workload hovered near a quarter of the defensive snaps for the next two games before dropping to a season-low 13.9% during the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coaches are now weighing defensive adjustments to give rookie Malachi Lawrence extended playing time. Lawrence secured his first career sack in Week 5.

“He’s played very well,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said regarding Lawrence. “I think he’s starting to show the flash and the acceleration and the ability to rush the passer that we knew we were getting when we drafted him.”

Schottenheimer added that Lawrence had a very strong performance against Tampa Bay, confirming that supporters can expect to see him earn more opportunities moving forward. Whether that increased workload for the rookie directly cuts into Miller’s remaining snaps remains a central question as the Cowboys prepare to meet the Packers on Sunday.