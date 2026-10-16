Strait of Hormuz Attacks: Shipping Companies Weigh Risks Amid Escalating Attacks

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow artery responsible for a significant share of the world’s energy flow, is witnessing a grim transformation. The transit route has faced repeated attacks since the outbreak of war in February. Following the sinking of the Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride and damage to its sister vessel, GFS Giselle, this week, the maritime community is grappling with a stark reality: the cost of doing business in one of the world’s most dangerous chokepoints has shifted from a logistical challenge to a lethal gamble.

The Economics of the Hormuz Shuttle

Despite the heightened threat, commercial traffic through the Strait has not come to a complete standstill. According to data from maritime analytics firm Kpler, crossings fell to 131 in the week ending October 14, down from 176 the previous week. While the decline is notable, experts suggest that the lure of high energy prices remains a powerful incentive for operators to persist.

Singapore’s Balakrishnan recently highlighted the emergence of a self-insured “Hormuz shuttle.” During the Milken Institute Asia Summit, he recounted discussions with a Gulf counterpart who noted that his nation was earning more from oil exports today than before the conflict. By deploying a fleet of about 20 very large crude carriers, these operators effectively absorb the risk of potential hits, finding the current high price of crude sufficient to offset the dangers of the passage.

As Trump pretends he’s winning, a container ship has ⁠sunk near the strait of Hormuz and a second cargo vessel was reportedly sinking amid the sharpest rise in Iranian attacks on shipping since the start of Trump’s pointless war of choice with Iran. https://t.co/kGdaWks1LC — https://x.com/KenRoth/status/2110410597854511566

“Rather than signalling a broad withdrawal from the region, these developments are more likely to result in adjustments to trading patterns as markets respond to shifts in the supply and demand of goods and energy,” said association president TS Teo.

Escalating Risks to Global Supply Chains

The sinking of the GFS Pride, which caught fire after being struck by a projectile, marks a dangerous escalation in the theater of operations near Oman’s Musandam Peninsula. While Iranian state media, as noted by CNN, claimed the vessel struck a naval mine on an unauthorized route, maritime experts and international authorities largely describe the incidents as projectile strikes. The human cost has been significant throughout this period of conflict; the International Maritime Organization reports that at least 24 seafarers have been killed in 106 confirmed incidents since February.

The threat is not confined to tankers. The Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier Cape Dao also sank after a projectile strike on September 23, resulting in the death of one crew member, Reuters reported. Visuals circulating in the aftermath of recent attacks have shown cargo—ranging from luxury perfume to electronics—drifting in the water, underscoring the vulnerability of containerized goods that are often seen as less critical than energy shipments, India Today reported.

Three FALSE Iranian claims in the past 24 hours: 🚫 CLAIM: The IRGC has continued to falsely claim control of the Strait of Hormuz.✅ FACT: The United States and regional partners control the strait as commercial vessels continue to transit despite unwarranted IRGC… pic.twitter.com/rgpeZ95dvU — https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2110780675238289548

Infrastructure Vulnerabilities in the Gulf of Oman

While major global container lines largely suspended operations through the Strait shortly after the conflict began in February, regional operators have continued to rely on smaller feeder vessels. Jayendu Krishna, a director at Drewry Maritime Advisors, warned that the situation could deteriorate further if kinetic activity expands into the Gulf of Oman. Such a shift would threaten critical gateways like Khorfakkan in the United Arab Emirates and Sohar in Oman, which have served as essential lifelines for cargo entering Gulf nations.

“If the Gulf of Oman became a zone of kinetic activity, a significant part of supplies to the Gulf countries would be cut off, since Khorfakkan and Sohar have been a lifeline for them,” Krishna said.

Photo: Reuters

The Shadow of the November Midterms

The instability in the Strait is increasingly colliding with domestic political pressures in the United States. With the November 3 midterm elections approaching, the volatility in oil markets and the prospect of rising diesel prices have become central concerns for policymakers. As the US military continues to enforce a blockade on Iranian ports, the reliance on “dark” transits—where tankers move at night with transponders disabled—has become a common, if precarious, workaround for maintaining global supply chains.

As maritime authorities and shipping companies weigh the necessity of these routes against the safety of their crews, the question remains: at what point does the premium paid for these voyages exceed the market value of the cargo? With Iran reportedly stepping up strikes to influence the geopolitical situation, the Strait of Hormuz remains a fragile, high-stakes theater where the rules of commerce are being rewritten by the realities of war. How long can the industry sustain these losses before the “Hormuz shuttle” becomes an unsustainable venture?

[Two container ships sink near strait of Hormuz amid surge in Iranian attacks]“Vessels were hit by missiles as rise in strikes suggests Iran is trying to close waterway before US midterm elections“https://t.co/gDcPVrnEaQ”” — https://x.com/norionakatsuji/status/2110520780689899675