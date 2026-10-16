Blue Point filly joins Dundalk maiden race

Dundalk Stadium prepares for a competitive maiden race card on the all-weather circuit, featuring several intriguing runners looking to bounce back from mixed turf form, make belated debuts, or test shorter distances under new stable management.

The Bottom Line

Multiple contenders switch to all-weather surfaces or drop in trip following recent runs at venues like Down Royal, Navan, and Bellewstown.

Several notable runners make their first appearances for new yards, including a gelded runner returning after a four-month layoff.

Unraced or lightly raced juveniles, such as a Blue Point filly carrying a tongue strap, enter the field with stable reputation for improvement on second starts.

Dundalk All-Weather Contenders and Stable Debuts

Among the standout entries, a runner who finished as a runner-up to a now-useful type at Southwell on debut looks to recapture that early promise. After failing to match that level across three turf starts earlier in the year, a four-month layoff and a gelding operation preceded a second-place finish in a course-and-distance handicap three weeks ago. That outing marked his first run since leaving Kevin Philippart de Foy, establishing him as a major player on the card, Sporting Life reported.

Another prominent contender is a well-bred type who showed improved form when fitted with headgear for his last two starts. He went with plenty of zest when switched to blinkers to finish as a runner-up in a seven-furlong maiden at Down Royal 18 days ago. This meeting marks his all-weather debut as he steps back down in trip.

Juvenile Entries and Distance Adjustments

Experience remains a question mark for several younger contenders in the lineup. A newcomer making a belated debut shaped as if in need of the experience when finishing eighth of 13 in a maiden at Navan nine days ago, leaving him facing a difficult task at Dundalk. Meanwhile, a Blue Point filly—purchased as a yearling for €33,000, a 2-year-old for €35,000, and a 3-year-old for 2,000 gns—joins as a half-sister to a 1¼m-13f winner, though her stable’s newcomers typically improve for initial racecourse experience while wearing a tongue strap.

Other runners are exploring shorter distances to reignite their campaigns. A daughter of Blue Point improved significantly from her debut to finish as a runner-up in a five-furlong maiden at this course in January. Following an eight-month break, she ran poorly at Bellewstown 16 days ago, but returns to a familiar venue while stepped up in trip under new care. Another Blue Point daughter traveled best when runner-up in a seven-furlong maiden here in August, though subsequent outings saw her fail to finish out her races, prompting a drop to a shorter distance.

Horse / Profile Recent Form & Venue Key Adjustment Ex-Philippart de Foy Gelding 2nd in C&D handicap (3 weeks ago) First run since leaving yard; 4 months off, gelded Down Royal Runner-Up 2nd in Down Royal maiden, 7f (18 days ago) All-weather debut; fitted with blinkers Bellewstown Contender Poor run at Bellewstown (16 days ago) Returned to Dundalk venue; upped in trip Navan Debutant 8th of 13 in Navan maiden (9 days ago) Belated debut; second career start

Curragh and Sandown Recruits Seek Better Fortunes

Additional depth comes from runners transitioning from turf tracks and listed company. One contender showed early ability by finishing mid-field in a seven-furlong maiden at the Curragh on debut, followed by a third-place finish among 12 runners at Down Royal six weeks ago despite an unsuited drop to five furlongs. A tongue strap is now applied for her first try at this specific trip.

Upgrading in class context, a filly who acquitted herself well in listed races across her first three starts this season for Eve Johnson Houghton looks to bounce back. Below-form performances on her handicap debut and in a stiff Group 3 contest at Sandown in July preceded this switch to a calmer environment under a new yard.

Rounding out the racecard, another recent starter has offered little promise across two maidens, making no impression when dropping to six furlongs and finishing 12th of 13 at Navan nine days ago.