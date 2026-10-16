Celebrating her 65th birthday on October 16, 2026, Czech actress Veronika Žilková reflects on a career spanning decades, a transformative personal life, and a newly found sense of independence following her return from Israel and subsequent divorce, as reported by Proženy.cz.

The Bottom Line

Veronika Žilková marks her 65th birthday in October 2026, discussing her milestone and career through a newly released Czech Television documentary.

Following her return from Israel and her divorce from Martin Stropnický, the actress found professional and personal revitalization through theater work and her relationship with partner Ivan Hubač.

Lifee.cz reported that her younger daughter, Kordula, has taken on the role of her personal stylist and interior advisor as the actress embraces a new phase focused entirely on her own independence.

Reflecting on a Cinematic Archive and the Turning Point of Zapomenuté světlo

As Czech Television rolls out a documentary dedicated to her polokulatiny—her mid-decade milestone—Žilková has spent recent weeks sifting through decades of archival footage. Talking after a rehearsal for her new touring comedy Taky patříš do rodiny alongside Tomáš Krejčíř, the actress admitted that revisiting her past work brought unexpected amusement.

Polívka ji někdy na podzim roku 1997 pozval do své Manéže, kde si vymyslel, že přijde nastrojená jako Marilyn Monroe, opilá a tu cenu ponesu v igelitce s lahváčema a bude padat do lidí, což pro ni bylo po Zapomenutém světle dalším krokem v kariéře, po němž později přišel projekt Tele Tele.

Embracing Freedom and Rewriting Romance at Sixty-Five

Following the end of her marriage to diplomat Martin Stropnický and her subsequent return from a multi-year stay in Israel, she initially swore off romantic partnerships altogether.

Photo: vTelce

Lifee.cz added a distinct domestic angle to this new chapter, noting that Žilková recently opened up her bright, spacious home to her youngest daughter, Kordula. Rather than relying on older daughter Agáta, Žilková entrusted Kordula with interior design decisions and styling for public appearances. As Žilková noted to Lifee.cz regarding her home and wardrobe choices, putting herself first has allowed her to discover the exact taste and independence she spent decades sacrificing for her family.

Milestone / Project Year / Context Impact on Career Zapomenuté světlo 1996 (Film) Earned a Czech Lion award and connected her with Bolek Polívka. Tele Tele 2000s (TV) Cemented her comedic persona following her transition away from strict arthouse drama. 65th Birthday & Documentary October 2026 Marked by a Czech Television retrospective and current touring theater projects.

The Theater That Provided an Anchor

When the marriage to Stropnický dissolved, leaving Žilková without her husband or local employment upon returning from the Middle East, the stage offered an immediate safety net. Oldřich Lichtenberg, head of Divadla Broadway, offered her a role in the musical Okno mé lásky, pulling her out of professional isolation.

While the transition from mother of dependents to mother of adults required letting go of the daily chaos that once defined her routine, Žilková views the shift as a necessary liberation. Whether she is traveling scenic routes with Hubač or stepping out in low-maintenance designs curated by Kordula, the actress continues to work on her own terms.

A Career Across Decades on Stage and Screen

Her extensive filmography and television credits feature roles in numerous productions spanning different eras, including Tak se ptám in 1980, Dívka s mušlí in 1981, Putování Jana Amose and Když rozvod, tak rozvod in 1983, Až já budu královna in 1984, Pátá stanice and Vladimír Brázda vás zve… in 1985, Lev s bílou hřívou in 1986, and Mág in 1988.

Her work continued through the following decade with appearances in Přítelkyně z domu smutku and Kamarád do deště II – Příběh z Brooklynu in 1992, alongside late-1990s projects such as Vše pro firmu, Poklad pana H., and Česká soda in 1998.

Entering the 2000s, Žilková appeared in Otesánek, Anděl Exit, and Tele Tele in 2000, followed by Milenci & Vrazi and 3 plus 1 s Miroslavem Donutilem in 2004, Anděl Páně in 2005, and Po hlavě do prdele in 2006.

Later screen work brought roles in Můj vysvlečenej deník and Dvanáct měsíčků in 2012, Babovřesky in 2013, Malá z rybárny in 2015, Jak se zbavit nevěsty and Anděl Páně 2 in 2016, Žalman aneb Naslouchám tichu Země in 2018, and both LOVEní and Kameňák in 2019.