Syria Arrests Key Suspect in 2013 Banias Massacre

Syrian authorities arrested Ali Kayali, also known as Mihrac Ural, as he attempted to cross a border. Kayali is identified as the principal suspect behind the May 2013 mass executions in the coastal towns of Bayda and Banias, a brutal episode from the country’s civil war that claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians.

The Massacres of Bayda and Banias

The atrocities central to Kayali’s arrest occurred on May 2 and 3, 2013. According to documentation from Human Rights Watch (HRW), government and pro-government forces carried out summary executions of at least 248 people in the predominantly Sunni localities of Bayda and Banias, situated within the coastal Tartous province.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) places the total death toll from these operations even higher, estimating approximately 400 fatalities. During the civil war, Kayali commanded a loyalist paramilitary faction operating across the neighboring Latakia province, cementing deep ties to the ruling apparatus through his marriage to a relative of the Assad family, as noted by the Turkish state agency Anadolu.

Syrian Intelligence Arrests Suspect in 2013 Baniyas Massacre

Kayali’s ties to the regime included close connections to Jamil Assad, brother of former president Hafez al-Assad, through which he built a significant fortune after fleeing Turkey in 1982 following a period of imprisonment. Beyond the coastal killings, investigators have linked Kayali to external attacks. According to Anadolu, judicial documents implicate him in planning the May 11, 2013, double car bombing in Reyhanlı, Turkey, which killed 53 people and remains the deadliest spillover attack of the Syrian conflict on Turkish soil.

Official Reactions and Regional Prosecutions

Syrian Minister of Justice Mazhar Alwais reacted on X by stating that aucun crime ne restera impuni and asserting that this arrest envoie un message clair : il n’y a pas de place en Syrie pour l’impunité des criminels, les droits des victimes ne se perdent pas, quel que soit le temps écoulé . Ahmad Zeydan, a media adviser to President Ahmad al-Chareh, reinforced this stance, warning that chaque criminel meurtrier sera traqué . These actions form part of a broader judicial reckoning initiated after Islamist-led coalitions dismantled the previous government in December 2024, enabling Syria and Lebanon to write a new page in bilateral relations following the fall of Bashar al-Assad and the weakening of Hezbollah. Numerous former security personnel face detention, with domestic trials commencing in April.

Photo: L'essentiel

Event / Incident Date Estimated Casualties Primary Location Bayda and Banias Massacres May 2–3, 2013 248 to ~400 dead Tartous Province, Syria Reyhanlı Car Bombings May 11, 2013 53 dead Hatay Province, Turkey Fall of Assad Regime December 2024 N/A Damascus, Syria

Neighboring Lebanon has similarly adjusted its posture toward the new authorities in Damascus. As Lequotidien detailed, Beirut security forces extradited a former Assad-era general facing torture and murder charges to Syria in August. Additional arrests of regime relatives and intelligence officers followed in September.

While official announcements confirm Kayali’s detention at an unspecified border crossing during his flight attempt, authorities have not yet disclosed the exact trial dates or the specific jurisdiction where he will face formal prosecution for the 2013 atrocities.