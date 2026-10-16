Deux suspects du home-jacking de Satigny liés à des vols précédents

Geneva judicial authorities have secured a seventh suspect in connection with the violent New Year’s Day home-jacking in Satigny, bringing a new and peculiar voice into an ongoing criminal investigation that has steadily widened across the canton.

An Evasive Hearing Before the Public Prosecutor

The newly apprehended individual appeared before the Geneva Public Prosecutor’s office for an initial hearing, where proceedings quickly took an unusual turn.

According to reporting from the Tribune de Genève, the suspect remained largely evasive regarding the specifics of the January 1st armed robbery itself. Rather than addressing the core accusations head-on, the individual offered sharply contrasting personal assessments of each co-accused already in custody, painting a complex and fractured picture of the alleged criminal network.

As the session drew to a close, the suspect struck a markedly softer tone. The pre-trial detainee offered a direct wish for a full recovery to the six victims who suffered through the violent ordeal.

A Wider Web of Pre-New Year Violence

Investigators quickly realized that the Satigny attack was not an isolated incident. Judicial inquiries revealed that at least two of the primary suspects are also strongly linked to a string of violent armed robberies committed in the waning days of 2025.

Photo: televersoix.ch

The December Timeline of Armed Assault

The timeline of terror began on December 29, 2025, along the route de Saint-Loup in Versoix, where a knife-point robbery was executed.

Just twenty-four hours later, on December 30, a second armed assault unfolded in Mies in the canton of Vaud, this time involving a handgun. Investigators established that the specific firearm utilized during the main Satigny home-jacking was subsequently concealed in Versoix.

Active Manhunt and Ongoing Judicial Process

While the net has tightened around these seven individuals, law enforcement notes that the investigation remains active, with at least one additional suspect still actively sought by authorities.

All individuals implicated in the proceedings benefit from the presumption of innocence.