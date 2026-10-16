Grand Island Police K9 Cello Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle Off Duty

Grand Island Police Department K9 Cello died on September 29 after being struck by a vehicle while off duty, according to centralnebraskatoday.com.

The Loss of a Dual-Purpose Dutch Shepherd

The Grand Island Police Department shared the news of Cello’s death in a Facebook post on the afternoon of October 15. The department stated that despite immediate and exhaustive efforts from veterinary medical staff, the canine’s injuries were too severe, leading to the decision to peacefully say goodbye.

Cello was a Dutch Shepherd sworn into service in August 2024. His acquisition was made possible through the community support of Hall County Crimestoppers and local residents. Trained as a dual-purpose K9, he held certifications in patrol work, narcotics detection, and tracking.

Carrying the Legacy of Investigator Christopher Marcello

The department noted that Cello carried a deeply meaningful legacy. He was named in honor of Investigator Christopher Marcello, a late member of the GIPD who passed away in 2022. Every shift Cello worked on the streets carried on the memory and spirit of that fallen officer.

“While off duty, Cello was struck by a vehicle. Despite the immediate and exhaustive efforts of veterinary medical staff, his injuries were too severe, and the heartbreaking decision was made to peacefully say goodbye to our beloved brother in blue.”

the department wrote in its social media announcement. Officer Aron Zumya served as Cello’s handler. The department described the bond between handler and K9 as one forged through countless hours of work, trust, and silent understanding.

Community Support and Ongoing Watch

The GIPD expressed deep gratitude for the community backing that originally brought Cello to the department and for the ongoing support shown to the K9 unit. Officials asked the public to keep Officer Zumya, Cello’s human family, and the entire department in their thoughts and prayers during the recovery period.

“You stood the watch with honor, and your legacy will never be forgotten. Rest easy, buddy. We have the watch from here,” the department stated.