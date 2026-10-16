Inverco Innovation Lab Launches AI and Blockchain for Asset Management

As the asset management industry faces pressure from passive investment strategies, the Spanish Association of Collective Investment Institutions and Pension Funds, Inverco, has launched the Inverco Innovation Lab. This permanent collaborative space aims to accelerate artificial intelligence integration, operational automation, and asset tokenization across investment fund and pension plan management entities.

Automating Operations and Cutting Management Costs

Operational efficiency sits at the core of the newly established laboratory. Asset managers are confronting persistent margin compression driven by the continuous expansion of index funds and passive strategies. To counteract this trend, Inverco is positioning technology as a primary lever for competitive differentiation.

Artificial intelligence deployment within the initiative focuses on automating labor-intensive middle and back-office tasks. By modernizing legacy operational structures, participating management entities expect to drive down baseline management costs. The lab operates as an open conduit, linking traditional asset managers directly with technology vendors and fintech startups.

Shared challenges dictate the lab’s agenda. Rather than forcing individual firms to shoulder the entirety of their technological upgrades independently, the initiative pools resources and operational insights across the financial ecosystem.

Expanding Into Blockchain and Digital Depositories

Machine learning models and automated workflows represent only one vertical of the laboratory’s technical scope. The infrastructure roadmap also prioritizes distributed ledger technology and asset tokenization.

Participating entities will test blockchain-backed architectures to streamline the commercialization and clearing of financial products. Digital depositories form another critical pillar of the technical rollout, addressing the evolving automation demands of fund safekeeping functions.

To safely pilot these distributed systems, the initiative integrates regulatory sandboxes. These controlled testing environments allow fintech developers and established managers to evaluate smart contracts and tokenized assets under direct regulatory supervision.

Collaboration Across Regulators and Fintechs

Regulatory alignment remains a strict requirement for deploying automated financial infrastructure. The laboratory explicitly incorporates financial supervisors into its collaborative framework from day one.

By including supervisory bodies alongside technology providers and management firms, Inverco aims to preempt compliance hurdles associated with algorithmic trading tools and blockchain ledgers. The framework establishes a continuous dialogue to identify operational risks before production deployment.

This multi-party structure ensures that governance models evolve alongside the underlying software architectures. The initiative officially establishes a permanent venue for the Spanish financial sector to collectively manage digital transformation.