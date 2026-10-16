Argentina’s Bill to Toughen Sanctions Over Falklands Stalls

Argentina’s National Sovereignty Defence bill, designed to toughen sanctions against those involved in exploiting resources in the Falklands, has failed to secure committee approval in the Chamber of Deputies after the opposition demanded the 133-article legislation be split.

The fourth joint meeting of the Defence, Criminal Law and Foreign Affairs committees concluded without an agreement on Wednesday, October 14, derailing government plans to rush the text through a special session scheduled for October 21. Javier Milei’s ruling La Libertad Avanza party rejected demands to split the bill, which covers resource exploitation, intelligence, security, and defense.

The Stalled Sanctions Regime and the Sea Lion Dispute

The legislative setback coincides directly with legal maneuvers in international courts. On the same day committee talks collapsed, Argentina formally asked the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to halt the Sea Lion offshore oil project.

The first 40 articles of the stalled legislation seek to repeal a 2011 law penalizing unauthorized hydrocarbon exploration. In its place, the government proposed a harsher regime featuring steep fines, disqualifications, a public register of offenders, and prison sentences stretching up to 20 years.

According to reporting from The Guardian, the proposed penalties reach far beyond primary operators. The text extends criminal and financial liabilities to corporate affiliates, financial intermediaries, shareholders, and suppliers, alongside clauses that could impact the islands’ commercial fishing sector.

María Ibarzábal Murphy, the Presidency’s Legal and Technical Secretary, defended the initiative during congressional hearings. She told lawmakers that existing domestic legislation currently “does not provide for fishing-related offences.”

Political Fractures Over Security and Defense Overhauls

While the resource sanctions command partial support across political lines, the remainder of the legislation faces fierce resistance. Opposition lawmakers object strongly to provisions creating a National Security Council chaired directly by the head of state.

Controversy also centers on a proposed protocol authorizing the armed forces to shoot down aircraft or sink vessels deemed hostile as a measure of last resort. Multiple congressional blocs have pushed to strip out these security and defense measures, arguing that lawmakers should vote exclusively on sanctions linked directly to resource exploitation.

With La Libertad Avanza refusing to compromise on breaking apart the text, the legislation remains deadlocked in committee.

Legislative & Legal Metric Details Total Bill Length 133 articles Sanctions & Hydrocarbon Focus First 40 articles Proposed Prison Sentences Up to 20 years Key Institutional Mechanism National Security Council (proposed) Scheduled Special Session October 21 (derailed)

London Responds to Jurisdictional Overreach

The legislative battle in Buenos Aires has triggered a direct countermeasure from London. The United Kingdom announced defensive measures under its protection of trading interests legislation.

The British regulations are designed explicitly to shield UK companies and citizens from being forced to comply with Argentine regulatory enforcement outside of Argentina’s recognized legal jurisdiction.

As the Chamber of Deputies remains at an impasse over the omnibus structure of the bill, the future of the sanctions regime and its broader diplomatic fallout remain unresolved ahead of next week’s aborted legislative target.