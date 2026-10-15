Argentina President Javier Milei Backs Trump and Bolsonaro in Washington

Argentine President Javier Milei received a leadership award in Washington on Wednesday during the Official Gala of the National Hispanic Heritage Month, where he used the platform to rally political backing for Donald Trump and Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro amid shifting hemispheric alliances.

Accompanied by journalist Javier Negre, Milei delivered a speech defending conservative political forces across the Americas during his fifth visit to the United States this year, as reported by La Jornada. The Argentine leader called for Trump to emerge strengthened from the upcoming November midterm elections, framing the outcome as vital for the entire Western world.

Washington Speeches and Hemispheric Alliances

During the gala, Milei emphasized the urgency of regional political alignment. “It is important, not only for the United States, but for the entire West (…) we cannot cede an inch in our reconquest of the hemisphere,” Milei declared. He added that winning elections is merely the first step toward making the American continent great again.

The event highlighted the deepening ties between Washington and right-wing administrations in South America. Trump has reiterated his pretension that his country consolidate its hegemony in the region, and founded, with allied nations like Argentina, the “Shield of the Americas.” In parallel, the Pentagon has deployed hundreds of military personnel to conduct training exercises with local forces in countries such as Panama, Colombia, and Honduras under the banner of combating drug trafficking, according to military officials cited by La Jornada.

Electoral Interventions and Regional Friction

Beyond domestic U.S. politics, Milei trained his focus on South America, directing explicit support toward Flávio Bolsonaro, the Brazilian presidential candidate advancing to a runoff election. Milei transmitted his support to Bolsonaro, who will face Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the second electoral round on October 25.

Actor / Nation Political Alignment Key Event or Action Javier Milei Conservative / Argentina Received Washington leadership award; endorsed Trump and Bolsonaro Donald Trump Conservative / United States Promoting the Shield of the Americas and counter-narcotics deployments Flávio Bolsonaro Conservative / Brazil Contesting the upcoming October 25 presidential runoff Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Leftist / Brazil Directing the Workers’ Party to denounce Meta before the OEA

At the conclusion of his Washington address, Milei embraced Eduardo Bolsonaro, the candidate’s brother, and stated, “now we are going to kick out the communist dictator of Brazil (Lula) and we are going to paint the continent blue.”

In response to perceived interference in the elections, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ordered the Workers’ Party to denounce the tech giant Meta before the Organization of American States (OEA).