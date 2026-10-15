Federal Authorities Seize Phone and Issue Subpoenas in Ilhan Omar Investigation

According to an individual informed about the matter, federal officials probing Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar have confiscated the Democratic politician’s device and sent out upwards of twelve grand jury orders, with some directed at her family members.

The subpoenas were issued for a grand jury collecting evidence in Minnesota as investigators probe potential fraud tied to Omar’s immigration paperwork. The inquiry led federal agents to search Omar’s Washington, D.C., home on a Monday, arriving just three weeks before the November midterms, in which Omar is seeking re-election.

The Scope of the Federal Inquiry

While the exact parameters of the probe into Omar remain uncertain, Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin indicated that officials were looking into possible offenses associated with the immigration documents of her relatives.

On Tuesday, Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, said in a Fox News interview that “there are several investigations going on” related to Omar and that her office is also looking into issues concerning the lawmaker’s financial disclosures. “If there was a crime that was committed, it will be prosecuted,” Pirro said.

Timing and Midterm Fallout

Democrats quickly denounced the raid on Omar’s residence just weeks ahead of the upcoming midterm elections—which will decide which party controls both chambers of Congress—charging that the administration was using the representative as a political target.

In a statement on X, Omar called the search an “attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement”.

For 10 years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanOmar)

Department Guidelines Under Scrutiny

Even though Republicans have spent years scrutinizing Omar’s history, the raid happened precisely three weeks prior to the November midterms, an election cycle in which Omar is running to keep her seat. As a matter of policy, the Justice Department has traditionally tried to refrain from public investigative steps regarding any candidate within a 60-day window before a primary or general vote.

Omar, who was first elected to the House in 2018, represents Minnesota’s fifth district, including Minneapolis. She belongs to “the Squad,” a group of left-leaning progressive representatives who wield considerable political energy on Capitol Hill yet have continually faced criticism and attacks from Trump originating in his initial presidency. Her election made her both one of the initial pair of Muslim American women to serve in the House and the initial African refugee to secure a seat in Congress.

Unanswered Questions Ahead

A phone message seeking comment was left on Wednesday with a representative for Omar.