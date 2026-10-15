Peshawar School Roof Collapse Kills 28 People, Including 27 Students

At least 27 students, mostly under 13, and a teacher died Thursday when the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Al-Khair Education Center Roof Collapse in Peshawar

The disaster struck shortly after morning lessons began on Thursday, October 15, 2026. Emergency services received an alert at 08:48 local time regarding the privately run Al-Khair Education Center in Peshawar’s Dir Colony, according to emergency official Bilal Faizi. The building housed students across its levels. According to district emergency officer Iftikhar Khan, rescue workers pulled at least 45 children from the wreckage, though authorities warned that additional victims remained buried beneath the rubble. Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir stated that the roof of the Al Khair institution gave way while students remained inside their classrooms, prompting continuous debris-clearing operations by emergency teams.

Television broadcasts showed ambulances fighting through congested traffic while medical personnel rushed casualties toward the city’s medical facilities. Mohammad Asim, a spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital, confirmed that casualties were brought to the hospital, with several survivors admitted in critical condition. Rescuers deployed 16 ambulances and two disaster response vehicles alongside more than 60 personnel to clear away the fallen masonry.

Structural Failure and Rescue Obstacles in Dir Colony

First responders faced severe physical barriers upon arriving at the scene. The school operated inside a building situated on a narrow alleyway where only a single vehicle could pass at a time. Local resident Zahir Hussain, who lives blocks away and rushed to help, noted that the street’s extreme congestion delayed ambulances from reaching the victims quickly. Emergency official Arif Khattak reported that the building was constructed on a temporary basis with two and three-storey portions, relying instead on prefabricated roofing slabs. Bilal Ahmed of the local rescue services noted that heavy overnight rainfall caused the roof of the building to become unstable before it ultimately gave way.

Photo: CBS News

Its roof was overweight with ⁠construction ​on a weak structure that caused ​the collapse. Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed, via Reuters

Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed stated that only 47 of the 110 students present across three classrooms had been rescued initially. Dr. Mian Saeed confirmed that police took the school’s owner into custody, noting that the institution operated under a welfare trust. Authorities announced plans to register a formal first information report against the owners for severe negligence in housing multiple classes within a fragile structure. Local resident Sher Ahmed criticized the tragedy as a result of substandard construction materials and demanded an official probe.

Official Inquiries and Broader Safety Concerns Across Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi ordered a safety audit of all provincial schools to identify potential risks and ensure that immediate corrective measures are taken. Governor Kundi stated that the loss of innocent lives constituted an extremely painful tragedy that demanded strict corrective measures.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

The loss of precious lives of innocent children is an extremely painful tragedy. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, via Firstpost

The disaster highlights a recurring pattern of structural failures across Pakistan driven by substandard materials and weak enforcement of safety codes. Recent months have seen multiple deadly incidents, including a June roof collapse at a private tuition center in Lahore that killed children, and a July incident where part of the outer wall of a government primary school collapsed. Meanwhile, local rescue services reported that heavy overnight rainfall had destabilized the Peshawar building prior to its catastrophic failure.