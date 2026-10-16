Indonesia Replaces PLN Chief Suroso Isnandar After Batam Blackout

Indonesia removed Darmawan Prasodjo as chief executive officer of state-owned electricity giant Perusahaan Listrik Negara following a 16-hour blackout in Batam. The leadership change places Suroso Isnandar at the helm of the power company, as sovereign wealth fund Danantara moves the island’s subsidiary directly under it to better support its growth.

Restructuring the Power Utility Following Batam’s Grid Collapse

Executive Replacement: Darmawan Prasodjo exits his role as CEO of Perusahaan Listrik Negara , concluding a tenure that began in December 2021.

Darmawan Prasodjo exits his role as CEO of , concluding a tenure that began in December 2021. New Leadership: Suroso Isnandar takes over executive duties while retaining his ongoing responsibilities as director of project management and new and renewable energy.

Suroso Isnandar takes over executive duties while retaining his ongoing responsibilities as director of project management and new and renewable energy. Sovereign Intervention: Controlling shareholder and sovereign wealth fund Danantara assumes direct oversight of the regional subsidiary on Batam to drive infrastructure growth.

Infrastructure Strain Across Batam’s Manufacturing and Data Hub

The widespread power failure began early on October 12, plunging the export-oriented manufacturing hub and tourist destination into darkness. The disruption impacted more than 411,000 customers across a population of roughly 1.3 million people. Critical municipal services, including water supplies and telecommunications infrastructure, suffered immediate operational halts as the grid failed.

Incoming CEO Brings Internal Engineering Experience from PLN

Executive Previous Role New Assignment Tenure & Background Darmawan Prasodjo CEO, Perusahaan Listrik Negara Removed from executive post Served from December 2021 Suroso Isnandar Director of Project Management and New and Renewable Energy CEO, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Additional Duties) 30+ years at PLN; Bandung Institute of Technology engineering graduate

The incoming chief executive brings decades of internal engineering experience to the position. Suroso Isnandar’s professional background includes general management assignments and a tenure as vice-president of system planning at the state utility. He holds electrical engineering credentials from the Bandung Institute of Technology, alongside a master’s degree in power system engineering and management from Scotland’s Abertay University.

Batam Blackout! Dirut PLN Dicopot, Suroso Isnandar Resmi Gantikan Darmawan Prasodjo | Sindo Sore

Direct Sovereign Oversight and Future Capacity Demands

By bringing the Batam subsidiary directly under the umbrella of Danantara, state overseers aim to better support its growth. Batam operates as a primary weekend destination for travelers from neighboring Singapore and a fast-growing center for heavy industrial manufacturing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Photo: thestar.com.my