Peru and Ecuador Step Up Cooperation Against Illegal Mining

Defense and security forces from Peru and Ecuador have stepped up coordinated border patrols, intelligence sharing, and mirror military operations to block criminal syndicates from shifting illegal mining and logging across their shared frontier.

Binational Defense Strategy in Arenillas

The security push follows a ministerial accord sealed in May 2026, when defense officials from both nations met in Arenillas, Ecuador, to formulate unified responses against transnational organized crime. According to Peru’s Ministry of Defense, the agreement establishes structured information exchanges, synchronized field operations, and a joint compliance mechanism. This framework builds directly on the 2025–2026 Work Plan signed earlier, which mandated coordinated investigations and cross-border operations stretching from northern Cajamarca to Condorcanqui in the Amazonian province of Amazonas, as outlined by Peru’s Public Prosecutor’s Office.

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Pedro Yaranga, a comprehensive security and risk management expert and a professor at Ricardo Palma University in Peru, told Diálogo that persistent gaps in border surveillance remain the primary obstacle to halting illicit trade. Those enforcement vulnerabilities were underscored in August 2026, when Ecuadorian authorities intercepted a cargo haul carrying more than 18,600 units of explosive material in Zamora Chinchipe, resulting in two arrests, Infobae reported. Investigators are actively examining whether the explosives were bound for unauthorized extraction camps.

Clandestine Logistics and Cross-Border Relocation

Criminal networks operating illegal gold extraction in the Amazon do not disband under pressure; instead, they pivot across national lines. An investigative report published in March 2026 by Código Vidrio and Ojo Público tracked the southward migration of these groups into the Ecuadorian provinces of Zamora Chinchipe and Morona Santiago after security forces increased operations in competing sectors. Syndicates originating from Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia now compete aggressively for control of lucrative mining terrain within the Cordillera del Cóndor.

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Military pressure persisted through August 2026, as Ecuadorian units raided newly established extraction hubs in Zamora Chinchipe and Morona Santiago, disabling heavy machinery, camps, and gold-processing equipment. Across the border in San Ignacio, Peruvian environmental prosecutors reported in April that they had destroyed heavy machinery deployed for illegal mineral extraction and detained eight suspects—including Peruvian, Ecuadorian, and Colombian nationals.

This cross-border mobility relies heavily on makeshift infrastructure. Criminal groups construct unauthorized access routes outside official checkpoints to move extracted ore, heavy machinery, chemical agents, and explosives between the two countries. Yaranga noted that these networks depend on self-built routes to funnel raw material mined in Peru directly to processing plants in Ecuador, where it is laundered and exported as legally mined Ecuadorian gold. Military reports cited by Código Vidrio specifically mapped “Paso Tres,” a three-kilometer clandestine road constructed outside authorized border crossings since December 2024 to move weaponry, chemicals, explosives, and gold-bearing ore.

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Yaranga cautioned that uneven law enforcement renders single-country crackdowns ineffective. When one state increases pressure, syndicates immediately cross into neighboring territory, making sustained, simultaneous alliances between allied forces essential.

Military Operations Intensify Intelligence Exchange

Operational planning has shifted toward synchronized deployments. Following the Arenillas meeting, both governments committed to executing mirror military operations across five binational zones of interest while intensifying the real-time exchange of military intelligence. Yaranga emphasized that state-of-the-art equipment must complement human intelligence to track shifting criminal cells across rugged terrain.

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Disrupting logistical supply lines has already yielded tangible enforcement results. In April 2026, Ecuadorian security forces dismantled a smuggling ring that trafficked explosives procured in Peru, stockpiled them in El Oro, and distributed them to illicit mining zones in Imbabura, Carchi, and El Oro, daily La Hora reported. Simultaneous raids across those four provinces yielded seizures of emulsion explosives, detonators, ammonium nitrate, communication devices, and cash.

According to Yaranga, targeting high-level leadership alone is insufficient without dismantling the underlying financial apparatus. He estimated that individual criminal organizations generate at least $2 million annually, advocating for real-time international cooperation to freeze bank accounts, track foreign transfers, and dismantle financial support networks.

Institutional Capacity Building and U.S. Assistance

Technical backing from the United States is reinforcing investigative capabilities in both jurisdictions. In Ecuador, U.S. assistance has delivered equipment, specialized training, and technical support for financial intelligence sharing. In Peru, the Public Prosecutor’s Office received a portable X-ray spectrometer in May 2026 alongside specialized training to bolster investigations into illegal mining and money laundering.

Bilateral law enforcement has also deepened through formal liaison structures. In March 2026, Ecuador and the United States established a permanent FBI office in Quito, embedding an agent with a specialized National Police unit. Similarly, Peru’s National Police and the FBI formalized an agreement in June to launch a dedicated investigative unit targeting transnational organized crime, augmented in August by new personnel additions.

Yaranga stressed that long-term professional development programs for police and military personnel remain vital to insulating security forces against corruption and maintaining reliable intelligence channels. By combining mirror military maneuvers, real-time intelligence sharing, and financial tracking, Peru and Ecuador aim to eliminate the jurisdictional safe havens that transnational criminal networks have historically exploited along their shared border.