Karol G Surprises Fans With BbY WOW Live at MetLife Stadium

Karol G surprised fans at MetLife Stadium by bringing out Judeline and rusowsky for the live debut of BbY WOW , capturing the performance and rehearsals for an official music video.

MetLife Stadium Surprise and the Official Video Shoot

The concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, transformed into an unexpected set for the official music video of BbY WOW . During her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour stop, the Colombian singer welcomed Spanish artists Judeline and rusowsky onto the stage via a rising platform, joining producer Tainy at the musical setup.

That night marked the first time the three artists performed the track together live. The MetLife Stadium of New Jersey became a celebration of Latin music during the Colombian singer’s performance. The video blends footage from that stadium performance with behind-the-scenes rehearsal clips, highlighting the collaborative dynamic behind the track.

From Solo Tour Debut to Global Chart Dominance

Before the New Jersey collaboration, Karol G had carried the song alone on tour, backed by dancers and audience participation. She first introduced BbY WOW to her live repertoire on August 22, 2026, at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where Judeline and rusowsky were absent. A subsequent stop in Boston featured an appearance by Venezuelan group Los Menor3s, who had been related to one of the choreographies that helped boost the song on social media.

🚨 ICONIC MOMENT! Karol G, Judeline Rusowsky & Tainy perform their #1 HIT "BbY WOW" for the FIRST time together at MetLife Stadium in New York 🇺🇸🩵 pic.twitter.com/c7sVsC8OTM — https://x.com/KarolGUP/status/2100765520811393165

The song’s origins trace back to January 2026, when Karol G wrote it following a personal breakup while listening to alternative music. She initially did not plan to include it on her album, No me arrepiento de sentir tanto, telling her team it would only be released if Judeline and rusowsky collaborated on it.

The track crossed 322 million streams on Spotify, helping Judeline become the first Spanish artist to reach the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Global Top 50.

Milestones on Billboard and Global Airwaves

On the charts, “BbY WOW” climbed 2-1 on the Latin Airplay chart for the week of October 17, 2026. The shift grants Judeline and rusowsky their first No. 1 on the general Latin radio ranking. For Karol G, the milestone marks her 22nd leadership on the list, keeping her second only to Shakira among female artists.

Photo: Europafm

The track is the first song by a Spanish artist to top Latin Airplay in over a year, since Quevedo shared the lead with Myke Towers through “Soleao” for one week in August 2025.

Photo: Billboard

Metric / Chart Placement & Details Latin Airplay (Week of Oct. 17) No. 1 (Up from No. 2) Global Excl. U.S. No. 1 (34.4 million streams) US Audience Impressions (Luminate) 7.9 million impressions (up 13%)