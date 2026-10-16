Hungarian Police Officer Investigated Over Minor Incident

A 17-year-old girl in a small town in Bács-Kiskun County was approached by an off-duty, plainclothes police officer on September 1, who claimed she had been reported for a petty infraction before offering to make the matter disappear if she got into his car, 444.hu reported.

The Encounter Outside the Family Home

The incident began directly in front of the teenager’s home. The officer confronted the girl, known publicly as Hajni through statements from the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, and informed her that a complaint had been filed against her for a minor violation—a fact the girl readily acknowledged to him.

According to Hajni’s account, the situation quickly shifted from official business to coercion. The officer asked if she wanted to prevent her mother from finding out about the infraction. He then offered to drive her to a secluded spot where he could sweep the matter under the rug, explicitly stating they needed to go somewhere out of sight because he was risking his job by doing so.

Secluded Streets and Official Papers

The pair drove to a less-frequented street in the local area. Once parked, the officer moved from the front seat to the back seat beside the teenager. He had her sign several documents that appeared official before shifting the conversation entirely, asking if she had a partner and whether he could kiss her.

When the 17-year-old refused his advances, the officer offered to drive her elsewhere, which she also rejected. Hajni arrived home in tears and immediately recounted the entire episode to her mother. The mother filed a formal criminal complaint with the Szeged Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office that very same day.

Legal Action and Surveillance Evidence

The initial street-level interaction outside the family home was captured on a neighbor’s security camera, providing crucial physical evidence of the encounter. The Hungarian Helsinki Committee, which is now representing the family, stated that the officer’s actions strongly indicate potential criminal offenses.

The human rights organization emphasized that the situation carries exceptionally severe implications given that an active law enforcement agent leveraged an ongoing administrative proceeding to extract personal compliance. Legal advocates noted that a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter is essential not only for the protection of the young girl but also for maintaining public trust in law enforcement institutions.