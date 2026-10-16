Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney surprised fans by going undercover in a dark brown wig during a casual day out at the Santa Monica amusement park, as reported by Page Six and Vesti.bg. The 29-year-old actress traded her signature blonde locks for a dark chestnut look after her best friend, Jady Emory Hafner, spontaneously handed her the wig.

The Santa Monica Undercover Trip

The Disguise: Sweeney swapped her iconic blonde hair for a dark brown wig with bangs, paired with a Santa Monica souvenir t-shirt, denim shorts, and white sneakers.

Sweeney swapped her iconic blonde hair for a dark brown wig with bangs, paired with a Santa Monica souvenir t-shirt, denim shorts, and white sneakers. High-End Contrast: Despite dressing down to blend into the crowds, the actress wore luxury accessories, including Bottega Veneta sunglasses priced over $600 and a handbag from The Row valued at more than $3,400.

Despite dressing down to blend into the crowds, the actress wore luxury accessories, including Bottega Veneta sunglasses priced over $600 and a handbag from The Row valued at more than $3,400. Fan Reactions: Social media followers responded with shock and amusement, with some joking whether she was channeling Hannah Montana while others admitted they completely failed to recognize her.

A History of Temporary Transformations

While the dark brown wig and bangs provided a fun, temporary escape from public recognition in Santa Monica, permanent change is not on the horizon. Vesti.bg notes that Sweeney has previously experimented with dark tones solely for film roles, such as sporting a short black bob for the 2024 Met Gala. In her everyday professional life, however, the Emmy-nominated actress remains firmly dedicated to her trademark blonde shades.

Event / Setting Hair Styling Choice Notable Accessories Santa Monica Amusement Park (October 2026) Dark brown wig with bangs Bottega Veneta sunglasses, The Row handbag Met Gala (2024) Short black bob High-fashion red carpet couture Standard Public Appearances Signature blonde Designer wardrobe

The Reality Behind the Disguise

Spending the afternoon like ordinary tourists, Sweeney and Hafner played arcade games, rode rollercoasters, took selfies, and ate chicken tenders with French fries in the sun. Whether future film projects will demand a permanent dye job remains unconfirmed, but for now, the brunette experiment stays confined to a friend’s spontaneous joke.