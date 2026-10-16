NBP Resubmits Board Appointments to President Nawrocki Amid Tensions with Government

Wiadomości Onet reported that the central bank initiated the latest push on Monday after exhausting all domestic legal remedies to fill vacant seats on the governing board.

Karol Nawrocki Resubmits Board Nominations to Donald Tusk

Presidential minister Paweł Szefernaker announced the upcoming submission during a Friday press conference, stating that the head of state will forward the exact same four nominees originally blocked earlier this year. The list includes Monetary Policy Council members Przemysław Litwiniuk and Ludwik Kotecki, both initially designated by the Senate. Marcin Zarzecki, a presidential appointee to the same council, and Marta Kightley, who served until recently as the first deputy president of the central bank, complete the roster.

Under Polish central bank statutes, the governing body consists of the governor alongside six to eight members, including two deputy governors. Szefernaker warned that the administration is risking public financial stability because the term of current second deputy president Adam Lipiński ends on November 4, while board member Marta Gajęcka finishes her mandate on January 1. This attrition will leave the board operating with only five members starting November 5, falling directly below the statutory minimum required for official governance.

Government Accused of Seeking Control Over Foreign Currency Reserves

Szefernaker asserted that the ruling cabinet aims to exert direct political influence over national monetary policy and foreign currency reserves. He argued that the executive branch wants manual control over interest rates to support what he characterized as a strained state budget. Government officials previously rejected the exact same appointments when the Narodowy Bank Polski advanced them in May without securing the mandatory prime ministerial countersignature required by the constitution.

Photo: Onet

Government spokesperson Adam Szłapka stated in late September that no paperwork had physically arrived at the Prime Minister’s Chancellery for countersignature review. Szłapka maintained that any presidential appointment remains legally invalid without that executive endorsement. While the constitution exempts specific acts like nominating a central bank governor from prime ministerial sign-off, appointing regular board members strictly demands dual authority.