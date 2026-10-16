UK Experts Debate New Online Grooming and Social Media Safety Measures

Concerns over the safety of young people online have intensified as advocates and officials clash over the best approach to preventing grooming.

Criticism of the 2027 Under-16 Social Media Ban

Simmons-Read, a critic of the upcoming 2027 social media ban for those under 16, argues that the legislation doesn’t go far enough. He warned that the ban could be circumvented by criminals and might inadvertently discourage minors from reporting incidents of grooming. Simmons-Read maintains that tech platforms must prioritize investment in detecting exploitation as it occurs on their services.

Mandating Nudity-Blocking Technology

The UK government is currently developing legislation aimed at making it impossible for children to view, take, or share nude images on their devices. This policy would position the UK as the first country to implement such a mandate.

Official and Regulatory Stances

A government spokesperson emphasized that tech companies bear a legal and moral responsibility, stating, Where they fall short, the government will not hesitate to step in. Kerry Smith, chief executive of the IWF, expressed support for the measure, noting that there really is no time to lose regarding the implementation of nudity-blocking technology.

Meta’s Detection and Prevention Strategies

Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, maintains that it is actively working to prevent exploitation. A spokesperson for the company outlined several measures, including restricting contact between adults and teens who have no prior connection. The company also utilizes behavioral signals to detect accounts that may show signs of sexual interest in minors.

Based on the strength of the signals, we either prevent them from finding and following teens or we remove their account completely.

Platform Responses and Safety Protocols

While Meta has detailed its technological approach to identifying and removing known child exploitation imagery, other major platforms, including Snapchat and TikTok, have been approached for comment on their respective safety protocols.