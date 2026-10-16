French Contractor Submits Requests to Resume GSI Surveys

French contractor Nexans has submitted requests to Greek and Cypriot authorities to resume subsea surveys for the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI). The project, which aims to link the power grids of Greece and Cyprus, faces a new phase of diplomatic tension as Turkey challenges the jurisdiction of Greek maritime notices.

Licensing and the Deployment of the Abeille Marengo

The effort to restart survey work for the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) relies on the VB ABEILLE MARENGO , a French-flagged multi-purpose offshore support vessel. Built in 2009 at the Aker Yard in Norway and registered in Le Havre, the vessel carries IMO number 9388613 and is equipped with a DP2 dynamic positioning system that allows it to maintain position using its thrusters.

According to documentation submitted to the Hellenic Coast Guard, the vessel was selected to perform specialized subsea research to prepare the seabed for the 500 kV direct current cable route. Πατρίκιος ΙΚΕ” submitted an application for an exception. Subsea surveys for the project had originally been approved by a Ministry of Foreign Affairs decision on June 7, 2024, with a subsequent extension granted on February 11, 2026, valid through December 31, 2026. Prior to these operations, the vessel was docked in Naples as of October 14, 2026.

Turkish Challenges to NAVTEX Authority

As the GSI project approaches the sensitive waters, Turkey has intensified its opposition to the Greek maritime authority’s role in issuing navigation notices. On October 16, 2026, Turkish stations in Antalya issued a NAVTEX that challenged the authority of the Heraklion station regarding a multinational fire exercise named EUNOMIA , scheduled for October 19. By reissuing the notice with the same coordinates, Turkey signaled its intent to assert jurisdiction over areas it claims as part of its Blue Homeland.

This maneuver follows a pattern of Turkish diplomatic protests aimed at international contractors and the Greek government. Mustafa Baskara, director of the National Law Research Center (DEHUKAM), told CNN Türk that Turkey views the GSI route as crossing its claimed continental shelf, asserting that any such activity requires Ankara’s consent based on the 2019 Turkey-Libya memorandum and a 2011 delimitation agreement signed with the breakaway state. St. Kyriakidis, a retired Rear Admiral, member of the Scientific Council of Strategy International and a strategy consultant for Focal Point Cyber Defence, noted that a high-level political and rhetorical response from Ankara is expected even during research inside territorial waters.

Diplomatic Stakes and the Role of International Partners

Action Status / Date Nexans request to Greek authorities October 8, 2026 Naval agency exception request October 9, 2026 Multinational EUNOMIA exercise October 19, 2026 Planned cable installation After 2028

While the current research is restricted to Greek territorial waters, the transition to international waters remains the primary source of uncertainty. Observers note that the project’s progress will be measured by whether the Greek government can navigate these diplomatic frictions while maintaining the project’s European status and avoiding an uncontrolled escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Photo: Μακεδονικά Νέα