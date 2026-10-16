Paul McCartney contacted Sam Mendes over Beatles height discrepancy

Paul McCartney personally contacted director Sam Mendes to correct a physical height discrepancy involving the actors portraying the Beatles on the set of an upcoming four-part cinematic project.

The Bottom Line

Paul McCartney reached out directly to director Sam Mendes after spotting a filming photograph from the recreation of the iconic Abbey Road pedestrian crossing.

The musician noted that the actor playing him appeared noticeably shorter than the actor playing John Lennon, clarifying that the band members were actually of similar height.

Mendes explained that the visual imbalance stemmed from the way the actors walked at the moment of the shot, providing a corrected photograph to alleviate the concern.

The Abbey Road Stature Discrepancy That Triggered McCartney

The issue arose when McCartney examined a photograph from the production set reproducing the legendary album cover walk. Paul Mescal has been cast to portray McCartney, while Harris Dickinson is set to play John Lennon. However, Dickinson is noticeably taller than Mescal, a physical disparity captured in the early test shot.

Paul McCartney texted Beatles movie director Sam Mendes to tell him Paul Mescal (McCartney) is shorter than Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), which is not accurate: "Don't do this!"“We were all the same height!… if you look at photos, we’re all the same height. Guess what?… pic.twitter.com/PlZpPjL0Om” — https://x.com/Variety/status/2110382466682724384

“We were all the same height!”, McCartney recalled during a conversation with Amy Poehler, explaining that John Lennon, George Harrison, and he shared roughly similar statures, with Ringo Starr standing slightly shorter. Unsatisfied with the visual representation on the simulated zebra crossing, the musician wrote directly to Sam Mendes to register his dissatisfaction.

Director Sam Mendes Resolves the Perspective Clash

Upon receiving the complaint, Mendes addressed the issue. The filmmaker clarified that the height imbalance stemmed notably from the way the actors walked at the moment of the shot. Mendes subsequently dispatched a second photograph showing the actors positioned in a way that better reflected the genuine proportions of the genuine Beatles.

This reaction is not new. McCartney experienced a similar frustration during the production of Nowhere Boy, the 2009 film dedicated to the youth of John Lennon. In that feature, Thomas Brodie-Sangster portrayed a Paul McCartney who appeared noticeably shorter than Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s John Lennon.

The Stature Stakes Behind the Four-Part Beatles Cinematic Event

Beyond a mere aesthetic preference, the detail underscores how physical proportions shape the perceived interpersonal dynamics within the band. For McCartney, who lived those relationships firsthand, it is important that cinema does not artificially create a physical difference between Lennon and himself.

Mendes’ ambitious project distinguishes itself from usual musical biopics by its scale. Rather than a single feature film, the director is preparing four films, each told from the perspective of a member of the Beatles. Alongside Mescal and Dickinson, the quartet features Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, with all four films expected in April 2028.