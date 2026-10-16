Zach Bryan and Lana Del Rey Release New Duet ‘Lies

Zach Bryan has released his latest EP, Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour, featuring “Lies,” a long-awaited duet with Lana Del Rey that drops listeners into a delicate arrangement of gentle piano and shimmering strings.

The Bottom Line

Zach Bryan’s new EP, Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour, features his collaboration with Lana Del Rey on the track “Lies.”

The song was recorded at Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound in Nashville and co-produced by Bryan, Jamie McLaughlin, and Eddie Spear.

While Bryan pushes forward with a massive 23-date stadium tour announcement, Lana Del Rey’s fans continue to await her postponed upcoming album, Stove.

Inside the Nashville Recording Sessions for Lies

The new collaboration opens with piano and a sparkling string arrangement, with Bryan taking the first verse. A soft, faint laugh from Del Rey surfaces in the background before she takes a later verse, culminating in direct harmonization between the two vocalists. The track was cut at Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound in Nashville. Production duties were handled by Bryan alongside Jamie McLaughlin and Eddie Spear.

“Lies” by Lana Del Rey and Zach Bryan will be released on October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/Gy5zQUdty3 — https://x.com/LanasChart/status/2109691746200498273

Del Rey teased the partnership on Instagram last month. Alongside her post, she playfully remarked, “Whale, we finally got our song done. And that’s no lie,” offering fans a direct nod to the track’s title.

Building on a History of Chart-Topping Duets

For Bryan, collaborative singles have become a proven artistic lane. His 2023 duet with Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything,” scored two Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance while also seizing the Number One spot on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first Number One hit for both performers. Alongside Springsteen and other heavy-hitting acts, Bryan’s catalog of partnerships continues to expand. The new EP also features “Plainsman,” a track recorded with the Turnpike Troubadours.

Tour Schedules and the Wait for Stove

The arrival of the new EP follows Bryan’s massive 25-track album, With Heaven on Top, which dropped at the start of the year. Looking ahead, the artist has locked in a 23-date stadium tour across North America and Australia for next year, featuring opening acts like John Fogerty and rising singer-songwriter Emma Ogier on select dates.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey’s audience remains focused on the horizon for her upcoming record, Stove. Serving as the follow-up to her 2023 release, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the project was originally slated for May 2025 before the artist formally postponed it. Since the delay, she shared the single “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” and indicated that Stove will arrive alongside a secondary companion body of work.

Zach Bryan – Lies (feat. Lana Del Rey) (Official Audio)

“Thank you for waiting,” Del Rey shared in a statement. “It certainly is two of my most beautiful pieces of work, rooted in what I thought would be made out of growth and joy, but was peppered with a secondary compilation of songs that sprouted from doubt, hopefulness, and the understanding that new beginnings truly mean starting completely fresh and over. When life decides to send you down another river, it’s really not your choice, and it’s truly an adventure of its own.”

Project / Release Key Collaborators / Guests Production Location / Notes Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour (EP) Lana Del Rey, Turnpike Troubadours Easy Eye Sound, Nashville With Heaven on Top (Album) Solo release 25-track collection released earlier this year Upcoming Stadium Tour John Fogerty, Emma Ogier 23-date North American and Australian run Stove (Upcoming Album) Solo project Accompanied by a secondary companion album

As Bryan hits the road with his latest musical configurations and Del Rey prepares her upcoming double-release strategy, questions remain regarding precisely when Stove will officially hit streaming services following its prolonged delay.