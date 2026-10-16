Donald Trump has handed Vladimir Putin a crucial economic lifeline by cutting a deal to release hundreds of thousands of tons of Russian diesel, a move aimed at lowering fuel prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The pact promises to ease the economic pressure on the Kremlin, which dedicates nearly half of its budget to defense and security, just as Republican electoral prospects face severe headwinds. With the midterm elections approaching, the party faces potential defeat in both chambers of Congress, leading analysts to view the deal as an attempt to find economic relief for voters.

From Sanctions to Seaborne Cargoes

The first shipment of Russian diesel has been sent to the US, with more expected in the coming weeks. The initial agreement covers 1.8 million tons in several deliveries valued at more than 2.3 billion euros, with potential for another 3 million tons depending on the operational status of Russian refineries. The US Treasury Department issued a document stating that the sanctions waiver on Russian diesel will remain in place until at least April 6, 2027. If fully realized, the Kremlin stands to gain approximately 6.17 billion euros from these exports.

Yet energy analysts warn that the volume is unlikely to have a significant impact on prices. The initial agreement includes 300,000 tons of diesel, with another 500,000 tons during November and 1,000,000 tons immediately after.

A Fracture in the Western Coalition

The diplomatic pivot effectively shatters the unified Western strategy designed to isolate Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The deal provides the Russian president with a victory that brute military force on the eastern front could never achieve. By suspending sanctions on Russian fuel exports for six months, Washington has aligned its economic priorities with the survival of Moscow.

The shift has triggered sharp internal dissent within the Republican party. A letter supported by Democratic politicians reminded the president that the rapprochement with Russia violates a 2022 law that forbids such purchases without prior congressional notification. Susan Collins of Maine, who faces a re-election battle on November 3, called the pact a betrayal of American allies.

Shifting Blame and Continuing Conflict

Trump has publicly blamed Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries for the spike in global fuel prices, suggesting that Ukraine should have a new leader. “Quiere crear problemas para nuestros agricultores, nuestros ganaderos,” Trump stated, while also attempting to deflect responsibility for fuel costs caused by his own war against Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Volodymyr Zelensky fired back, calling the deal a weak decision by a strong partner that provides extra money for Russia’s war machine.

The United States maintains significant leverage over Kyiv, as Washington has ceased providing funding and weapons. The threat of cutting intelligence sharing remains a reality, as the administration previously took such action following an incident in the Oval Office last year. As the November elections approach, the bet rests on whether Russian diesel can ease pain at the pump, even as the geopolitical fallout reverberates across Europe and Kyiv.