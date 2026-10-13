Trump Envoys Defend Russian Diesel Deal to Restart Ukraine Peace Talks

President Donald Trump’s envoys informed Ukrainian officials in Miami that a new deal permitting Russian diesel exports aims to soften Moscow’s stance on peace talks after prior diplomatic efforts stalled, three sources familiar with the discussions reported to Reuters.

The Miami Meeting and the Diesel Deal Strategy

During the multi-hour session in Miami, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner outlined the rationale behind the arrangement. The agreement permits Russia to supply more than 2.25 million barrels of diesel to domestic and global markets. Two sources stated that the envoys told the Ukrainian delegation that Russian President Vladimir Putin remained unwilling to end the four-and-a-half-year war through existing channels, and that the energy pact was designed to restart trilateral negotiations.

A third source explained that the U.S. side framed the diesel agreement as a signal that Washington is willing to collaborate with Moscow, ultimately hoping to soften the Kremlin’s position. The underlying logic, according to participants, was simple: “The idea was that the U.S. could return from the Russia and say: ‘See, the Ukrainians stopped hitting and we gave you this deal. Now it’s your turn to do something.'”

The announcement immediately drew fire from domestic critics. Several U.S. lawmakers argued that the arrangement provides the Kremlin with essential funding to sustain its military campaign without forcing Putin into concessions. Defending the move publicly, Trump maintained it was “the right choice for the American people,” pointing to falling energy costs that have posed a political hurdle for the Republican Party ahead of midterm congressional elections.

Kushner’s Demand on Refinery Strikes and the Push for Energy Truces

Kushner reiterated a standing demand during the talks: Washington wanted Kyiv to halt its strikes targeting Russian refineries. The administration has repeatedly argued that Ukrainian attacks drive up global fuel prices, though independent energy analysts note that the broader conflict involving Iran remains the primary driver of high fuel costs.

Days after unveiling the diesel agreement, Trump announced an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine. However, neither combatant officially confirmed the arrangement. On the following Monday, Russian strikes hit energy infrastructure inside Ukraine, while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed a proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a comprehensive 60-day truce.

A source close to the Kremlin characterized the diesel accord as a tactical maneuver to draw Moscow back to negotiations. At the same time, this individual noted that Putin is unlikely to return to formal talks until Russian forces capture the remaining 11 percent of the Donbas region—territory the Kremlin intends to frame as a domestic victory. Kyiv maintains it will cede no further land, though freezing the conflict along current battle lines could serve as a foundation for a settlement.

Key Development Stakeholders Involved Stated Objective / Position U.S.-Russia Diesel Accord Washington, Moscow Supply 2.25M barrels of diesel; U.S. hopes to lower domestic prices and coax Moscow to talks. Demand to Halt Refinery Strikes U.S. Envoys, Ukrainian Officials Kushner and Witkoff pressed Kyiv to halt attacks on Russian oil infrastructure to lower global fuel costs. Proposed Energy Truce U.S., Russia, Ukraine Trump announced a temporary halt to energy strikes; rejected by the Kremlin as fighting continued.

Diverging Views on Putin’s Intentions and Skepticism in Kyiv

While Trump has repeatedly asserted that Putin wants to end the war—a sentiment reiterated publicly—Ukrainian and European officials harbor deep skepticism. The assessment delivered by Kushner and Witkoff in Miami, acknowledging that Putin is currently unwilling to terminate the conflict, suggests a division in perspectives within the U.S. administration.

Trump announces MASSIVE Russian diesel shipment to US

Energy analysts have questioned whether the diesel pact will meaningfully move domestic fuel prices, noting that the added volume falls short of daily consumption within the U.S. transportation sector alone. Ukrainian officials viewed the American reliance on commercial incentives with sharp reservations, recalling past U.S. efforts—such as proposed sanctions relief and mining deals—that failed to shift Moscow’s core war aims.

Despite the tensions, Kushner and Witkoff emphasized the extensive military and intelligence assistance the U.S. has provided to Ukraine. Sources confirmed that the American envoys issued no threats to suspend that vital security backing even as Kyiv resisted pressure to halt its refinery campaigns.

Rebuilding Funds and Zelenskyy’s Sharp Reaction

The Miami discussions—which included European officials and World Bank representatives joining virtually—also addressed post-war reconstruction funds and the necessity for Kyiv to formalize investment plans. Ukrainian delegates departed without entering into formal agreements, though they signaled openness to an energy truce provided Moscow reciprocates.

The diplomatic friction intensified following the public rollout of the diesel deal. Zelenskyy publicly denounced the arrangement as a “weak decision” and a “gift to Putin.” In response, Trump asserted that Zelenskyy “could have ended this war many times” and suggested the Ukrainian leadership should be replaced.