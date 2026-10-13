Ravens give injury updates on Lamar Jackson and Trey Hendrickson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to make progress on his healing ankle, though his status for Wednesday’s return to practice remains uncertain as the team prepares for Week 6, the Baltimore Ravens reported Monday.

Evaluating Lamar Jackson’s Ankle Recovery Ahead of Week 6

Head Coach Jesse Minter addressed reporters on Monday, offering an update on the franchise quarterback. “He’s definitely doing better. Wednesday, I’m not sure about exactly how that practice will look,” Minter said regarding Jackson’s availability.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Wednesday’s upcoming workouts, Minter praised the quarterback’s dedication. “To Lamar’s credit, he’s doing everything he can to get back out there. I think we’ll know more by the middle of the week,” Minter added.

The Ravens hold a careful approach as they monitor Jackson ahead of their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. A mid-week assessment will ultimately determine whether the dynamic signal-caller can take snaps when practice resumes.

Potential Defensive and Offensive Boosts in Cleveland

Beyond the quarterback position, Baltimore could see the return of several key contributors for the divisional clash in Cleveland. Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson and rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane both carry realistic chances of returning to the active lineup.

Hendrickson has missed the last two games due to a finger injury. Meanwhile, Lane is officially eligible to come off injured reserve after missing the past four contests. Lane originally suffered a wrist injury during Week 1 following a standout training camp and preseason.

“I think both those guys have put themselves in a real position,” Minter stated. “I think Trey will be chomping at the bit to be ready to roll this week.”

Minter also highlighted Lane’s diligence during his recovery stint. “Ja’Kobi’s done a really good job. When you’re on IR, how much can you do physically to be ready to play that first week back? He’s in a real good place from a conditioning standpoint. We’ll see how that shakes out on Wednesday, but I feel pretty good about both of those guys.”

Cam Jurgens Nears Ravens Debut Following Concussion Protocol

Newly acquired center Cam Jurgens stands on the brink of making his team debut against the Browns. Minter reported that Jurgens is currently navigating the “finishing stages” of the concussion protocol.

The protocol previously sidelined Jurgens for last week’s contest following his trade to Baltimore. The coaching staff has closely monitored his rapid transition into the playbook during his recovery window.

“He has done a good job over the time [he has been here] quickly of trying to learn things and study things and be ready to go when he is ready,” Minter said. “So, we look forward to knowing a little bit more about that on Wednesday, but I think the signs point in a good direction for Cam to be ready to play.”