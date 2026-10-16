Hanoi Promotes Healthy Diet and Nutrition for 2026 Nutrition and Development Week

Marking the 2026 Nutrition and Development Week under the banner “Today’s Innovation, Tomorrow’s Healthy Nutrition,” the Hanoi Health Department is intensifying public outreach across schools and communities to curb rising rates of non-communicable diseases, obesity, and unbalanced diets linked to sedentary lifestyles.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Nutritional Balance: Public health messaging prioritizes diversified diets, emphasizing fresh, locally sourced, and seasonal foods while minimizing ultra-processed items laden with excess sodium, sugar, and unhealthful fats.

Public health messaging prioritizes diversified diets, emphasizing fresh, locally sourced, and seasonal foods while minimizing ultra-processed items laden with excess sodium, sugar, and unhealthful fats. Early Childhood Interventions: The first 1,000 days of life are critical for physical and intellectual development, supported by exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months.

The first 1,000 days of life are critical for physical and intellectual development, supported by exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months. Institutional Responsibility: Schools and households must coordinate to provide age-appropriate, hygienic, and balanced meals while curbing the intake of sugary and salty food and beverages and maintaining daily physical activity.

Public Health Strategies and Dietary Guidance

As part of the campaign, municipal health authorities are collaborating with local institutions, educational facilities, and community organizations to promote scientific nutrition practices. According to Vietnam Television reports, the initiative specifically targets the reduction of excessive salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats—including saturated and trans fats—which are contributors to weight gain and non-communicable illness.

Health officials advise residents to prioritize safe, nutritious food selections while actively avoiding unverified dietary regimens and misleading commercial advertisements. Special focus is directed toward vulnerable populations, particularly pregnant women and infants. Mothers are encouraged to maintain exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, followed by the timely introduction of nutrient-dense complementary foods tailored to the child’s developmental stage.

Target Population Primary Dietary Directive Clinical Rationale Pregnant Women Appropriate nutritional management Minimizes risks of malnutrition and diet-related health issues. School-Age Children Increased vegetable/fruit intake; restricted sodium and sugar Ensures balanced nutrition and healthy habits.

School and Household Coordination

Educational institutions across the capital are tasked with ensuring that meals provided to students meet food safety and nutritional standards. Schools are instructed to encourage the consumption of green vegetables and fruit while limiting the availability of high-sugar and high-sodium food and beverages.

Simultaneously, municipal health guidance urges families to integrate regular physical activity into daily routines. By combining balanced dietary intake with consistent exercise, the campaign aims to alter sedentary behavioral patterns that heighten susceptibility to health risks.

When to Consult a Professional

Pregnant women, nursing mothers, and those with special nutritional requirements should seek appropriate advice to minimize the risk of malnutrition and diet-related health issues.

Addressing Nutritional Deficits and Chronic Disease Risks

The focus of the Hanoi Health Department’s initiative centers on improving dietary habits and lifestyle to contribute to disease prevention and quality of life. Unbalanced caloric intake paired with physical inactivity increases the risk of overweight, obesity, and non-communicable diseases.

By disseminating evidence-based nutritional science and combating misinformative commercial claims, public health officials seek to equip households with the tools necessary for long-term health preservation. The campaign promotes real changes in dietary habits and lifestyle.

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