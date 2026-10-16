Constitutional Council Invalidates Finance Law After Procedural Breach

The Constitutional Council invalidated the organic law modifying the framework for finance legislation on October 15, 2026. Acting on an emergency petition filed by the President on October 8, the court ruled that the National Assembly failed to adhere to Article 82, paragraph 4 of the Constitution during the legislative process.

The ruling, designated as decision n° 10/C/2026, centers on the Assembly’s failure to conduct a single, unified vote on the text as requested by the government. By separating the government’s amendments from the main body of the proposal—and subsequently rejecting them—the legislature violated a mandatory procedural requirement, effectively nullifying the law’s legal standing.

Constitutional Compliance and Fiscal Governance

Procedural Failure: The National Assembly ignored a formal government request for a single vote on the text and its amendments, a violation of Article 82.

The National Assembly ignored a formal government request for a single vote on the text and its amendments, a violation of Article 82. Evidence-Based Ruling: The Council verified the breach by reviewing digital recordings of the plenary session and a formal bailiff’s report submitted on October 8.

The Council verified the breach by reviewing digital recordings of the plenary session and a formal bailiff’s report submitted on October 8. Immediate Nullification: The law, adopted on October 1, 2026, is now void, forcing a reset on the legislative framework governing national finance laws.

Procedural Irregularities in the National Assembly

The core of the dispute lies in the application of Article 82, paragraph 4. This provision grants the government the right to demand a single vote on the entirety of a text, including only those amendments that the executive proposes or accepts. According to the Constitutional Council, the National Assembly did not follow this protocol during the October 1 session.

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The government, represented by the Minister of Justice, had explicitly requested this unified voting process to ensure the integrity of the proposed changes to the 2020 finance framework. Instead, the Assembly voted on amendments separately from the main proposal, rejecting the executive’s additions and passing the remaining article in isolation. The Council identified this as a violation of a “substantial formality,” which fundamentally altered the validity of the legislative output.

Evidence and Judicial Review

To substantiate the claim of procedural non-compliance, the President’s legal team provided the Council with two USB drives containing footage of the plenary session. This was bolstered by a procès-verbal—a formal statement—drafted by a bailiff on October 8, 2026, which captured the Minister of Justice’s formal request for a single vote.

The Council, presided over by Ousmane Diagne, confirmed its jurisdiction under Article 92 of the Constitution. The deliberation, which included Vice-Aminata Ly Ndiaye and members Youssoupha Diaw Mbodj, Awa Dièye, Cheikh Ndiaye, and Mouhamadou Bachirou Seye, concluded that the legislative process did not meet constitutional standards.

Milestone Date Action/Outcome Initial Law Adoption October 1, 2026 National Assembly passes law n° 38/2026. Emergency Filing October 8, 2026 President petitions Council for invalidation. Judicial Ruling October 15, 2026 Council invalidates law due to procedural breach.

The Path Forward for Finance Legislation

The invalidation of law n° 38/2026 leaves a significant gap in the regulatory framework for national finance. The original text sought to amend law n° 2020-07, which has governed finance legislation since February 26, 2020. With the new organic law struck down, the legislative process must revert to the previous standards, or the government must reintroduce the proposal while strictly adhering to the procedural requirements of Article 82.

The discrepancy noted in the President’s initial filing, which referenced a law n° 24/2026 instead of the adopted n° 38/2026, highlights the administrative complexity surrounding this legislative impasse.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.