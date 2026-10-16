Adi Hütter explains Nnamdi Collins’ performance slump at Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt faces a critical defensive test against Cologne, with head coach Adi Hütter identifying the surging Said El Mala as the primary threat on the left flank. Defender Nnamdi Collins, currently struggling for form, is expected to start, despite recent scrutiny regarding his performance levels following a failed national team call-up.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Defensive Liability: Collins’ recent dip in form and high workload raise questions about the Eintracht backline’s stability.

Targeting the Flank: Tactical setups favor attacking players like Said El Mala, who look to isolate Collins on the wing.

The Tactical Challenge of Said El Mala

As Eintracht Frankfurt prepares for the weekend fixture, the scouting report highlights a specific tactical vulnerability. Said El Mala has become the focal point of the opposition’s transition game, frequently cutting from the left wing into the penalty area to create high-probability scoring chances. The tactical mandate for the Frankfurt backline is clear: maintain structural discipline and deny the interior lanes that El Mala favors. The burden of this assignment falls squarely on Nnamdi Collins, who is expected to anchor that side of the defense.

Addressing the Collins Performance Gap

The form of Nnamdi Collins remains a point of contention following a lackluster display against Leipzig. While external observers have linked his stagnation to the psychological impact of his missed DFB national team call-up by Julian Nagelsmann one year ago, Eintracht manager Adi Hütter has dismissed that narrative. “I don’t think the failed national team debut is still in his head.”

Collins has navigated a rigorous schedule, logging three full 90-minute matches in a short window after returning from a six-week injury layoff. This volume of play, following an extended period of inactivity, has created a visible strain on his recovery and match-day readiness. The coaching staff is now tasked with managing his minutes to prevent further tactical exposure while balancing the immediate need for defensive stability.

Metric Nnamdi Collins Status Injury Context Returned from 6-week layoff Primary Tactical Duty Left-flank defensive coverage Coaching Stance Physical fatigue cited over psychological factors

Managing the Defensive Rotation

The upcoming match against Cologne serves as a barometer for the squad’s depth. With Collins under the microscope, the front office and coaching staff must determine if the dip is a temporary consequence of the fixture congestion or a broader concern regarding the player’s development trajectory. With the season intensity ramping up, the club cannot afford a prolonged defensive slump on the perimeter. The focus remains on whether Collins can regain his composure and tactical awareness in time to neutralize El Mala’s dynamic movement. The upcoming 90 minutes will likely provide the definitive answer on whether he remains the long-term solution in this specific tactical role or if a reshuffle is required to shore up the defensive unit.