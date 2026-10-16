Indiana Volleyball Plays Oregon and Washington

No. 18 Indiana volleyball embarks on a grueling Pacific Northwest road trip to face No. 11 Oregon on Friday and No. 20 Washington on Sunday, looking to snap a two-game losing skid following sweeps by No. 1 Nebraska and USC.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Indiana’s offense looks to rebound behind Jaidyn Jager’s 3.76 kills per set against elite defensive units in Oregon and Washington.

Oregon enters Friday’s match holding opponents to a .204 hitting percentage, while Washington limits foes to just .150, creating tough matchups for fantasy pin hitters.

Teodora Krickovic sits 215 assists away from 2,000 career assists, maintaining an elite distribution rate ahead of the weekend fixtures.

Navigating the Pacific Northwest Swing

According to iuhoosiers.com, the Hoosiers head west with a 10-5 overall record and a 3-3 mark in Big Ten play. This marks just the second time Indiana has traveled to the Pacific Northwest since conference expansion in 2024. The program dropped both matches during its maiden journey to the region two seasons ago. idsnews.com reported that Indiana enters this weekend on a two-game skid after suffering sweeps against No. 1 Nebraska on Oct. 8 and USC on Oct. 11. Izzy Clark made her season debut during the match against USC as the squad works toward its projected starting rotation.

Defensive Benchmarks Against Ranked Foes

According to iuhoosiers.com, defensive execution dictates Indiana’s success. When the Hoosiers hold opponents under a .275 hitting percentage, they post a 10-1 record, whereas opponents shooting above that threshold leave Indiana at 0-4. In conference action, IU has raised its blocking output to 2.38 per set, totaling 50 blocks. Ella Boersema anchors the middle with 2.69 kills per set and a .356 hitting clip, joined on the pins by Avry Tatum at 2.83 kills per set alongside Jager.

Team Overall Record Big Ten Record Home Record #18 Indiana 10-5 3-3 N/A (Road Swing) #11 Oregon 14-2 5-1 Undefeated #20 Washington 13-2 4-2 6-1

Challenging Fixtures in Eugene and Seattle

idsnews.com noted that Friday’s opponent, Oregon, sits at 14-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference, tied with Wisconsin for second place behind undefeated Nebraska. The Ducks boast a balanced offense where Sjakkie Donkers, Valentina Vaulet, and Alanah Clemente all average at least three kills per set. Vaulet leads the roster with 176 total kills. Historically, the two programs have met only twice since Oregon joined the Big Ten, with Indiana losing in Eugene in 2024 and winning in Bloomington in 2025.

Photo: iuhoosiers.com

Following Friday’s 9 p.m. ET first serve at Matthew Knight Arena, Indiana travels to Seattle to face No. 20 Washington on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena, as reported by iuhoosiers.com. Washington brings a 13-2 overall record and a 4-2 conference mark into the weekend, anchored by Simona Mateska’s 3.46 kills per set. The Huskies’ defense holds opponents to a .150 hitting percentage under head coach Leslie Gabriel.

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