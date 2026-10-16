Two container ships sink in Strait of Hormuz amid attacks

Escalation in the Strait of Hormuz Threatens Global Energy Flows

“The aim here is to stop the ships going through and to deter others,” said Martin Kelly, CEO of Orbital Risk Intelligence, capturing the sharp escalation in the Strait of Hormuz. Assisted transits briefly helped drive Middle Eastern oil flows back toward pre-war levels in September.

Wave of Kinetic Activity Punishes Shipping

That fragile recovery is now buckling under a wave of kinetic activity. Maritime tracking data shows that 24 ships were hit in the two weeks leading up to October 11, including three refined energy product tankers and two crude oil tankers, according to an analysis by the Financial Times. UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported at least five incidents, including drone strikes, targeting commercial shipping in a 48-hour window.

BREAKING: Iran has DIRECTLY STRUCK SIX SHIPS with ANTI-SHIP MISSILES in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters — its LARGEST-EVER ATTACK in the strategic waterway, according to the IRGC.The attack came in response to this morning’s U.S. strike on THREE Iranian oil tankers… — https://x.com/HormuzReport/status/2096338386487574867

The material toll of this campaign became evident when two container ships sank. The Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride sank on Wednesday after an attack the previous day, while another cargo ship carrying 2,500 containers went down after reportedly hitting a naval mine.

Tehran Expands Operations Beyond the Strait

Tehran’s widening theater of operations now extends beyond the narrow bottleneck of the strait itself. The IRGC’s navy announced a new deployment formation across the region, widening attacks to target vessels near the coast of Gulf Arab states and in the Gulf of Oman. A tanker was struck by multiple projectiles north of Qatar on Thursday 8 October, more than 500km (310 miles) from the strait, resulting in multiple reported casualties, according to Vanguard.

Photo: CNBC

Surging US Fuel Prices and Stalled Exports

The economic fallout is rippling outward, driving US fuel prices up by almost 70% since Donald Trump launched his war on Iran. The increase in attacks appears to frustrate the Trump administration’s efforts to lower pump prices ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3. Meanwhile, Iranian exports have stalled entirely as a result of the US blockade of Iranian ports and ships.

Commercial Operators Weigh Market Demand Against Perilous Risk

Despite the severe risks, commercial operators are weighing the dangers against strong market demand. Dimitris Ampatzidis, maritime risk and compliance manager at Kpler, noted that vessels continue to transit the strait to supply energy markets, particularly in Asia. Collin Koh, a senior fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told CNBC that Singapore-flagged ships and companies will likely continue seeking transit opportunities if the financial incentives make the run worthwhile.