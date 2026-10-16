Samsung Canada launches Ask Us Anything for foldable phones

Samsung Canada has launched ‘Ask Us Anything’, a public engagement initiative designed to help Canadians explore foldable smartphones by connecting them with experienced users and creators. The program addresses common consumer questions regarding device durability, daily use, and switching from current smartphone ecosystems as foldable devices move further into the mainstream.

Following eight years of foldable innovation from Samsung, the initiative brings together Samsung Members, creators, and experienced users to share practical insights and real-world perspectives across social media, online communities, and creator platforms. Topics covered by the squad range from multitasking and productivity to photography, gaming, travel, and lifestyle use.

Connecting Canadians with Experienced Users

The program features a diverse squad of tech creators and Team Galaxy members to answer questions in real time. Canadians can follow the hashtag #GalaxyAskUsAnything or tag @SamsungCanada to participate in the conversation.

The participating creators and Team Galaxy members include:

Alex Voloshin (@_technicallyalex)

Andres Vidoza (@andresvidoza)

Cayden Wiens (@sparx.simracing)

Jon Valiagas (@jonvaliagas)

Jules & Andy (@julesxandy)

Katarina Mogus (@katamogz)

Kody Ng (@herokme)

Liv Biermann (@itslivb)

Matt Moniz (@mattmoniz123)

Tausif Hussain (@hussaintausif)

Thao Huynh (@thaohuynhtv)

Industry Shift and Leadership Perspective

According to Samsung Canada, the conversation surrounding foldable technology has shifted from initial questions about the hardware itself to how the devices fit into everyday life.

Samsung has spent the last eight years pioneering and advancing the foldable category, said Tarik Akad, vice president, mobile experience, Samsung Canada. Today, foldables are attracting more interest than ever before, and the conversation is evolving alongside it. People want to understand not only what foldables can do, but what it’s actually like to live, work and create with them every day. Ask Us Anything reflects our belief that the experience gained over nearly a decade of foldable innovation should be more accessible to the people now considering the category for themselves.

The initiative arrives after eight years of foldable hardware iteration by Samsung, positioning the company to help users navigate choices as the category reaches a turning point in the market.